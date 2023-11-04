Upload GST bills on govt portal, stand chance to win a lucky draw

Consumers would get an opportunity to win cash rewards if they insist on getting a goods and service tax (GST) bill on every purchase they make. A Haryana government spokesperson said consumers are required to upload their GST bills on the ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ app or on web.merabill.gst.gov.in. (PTI)

A Haryana government spokesperson said that the Union finance ministry has initiated a Mera Bill Mera Adhikar scheme which allowed every citizen to upload the GST bills on a portal. “The central government will conduct a lucky draw every month. This scheme encourages more and more people to insist on asking for a GST bill on a purchase and will be effective in combating tax evasion,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that consumers are required to upload their GST bills on the ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ app or on web.merabill.gst.gov.in.

The spokesperson said that for consideration in the lucky draw, only consumers uploading all B2C invoices issued during the previous month on the relevant application by the 5th of every month will be eligible for the draw. Similarly, for bumper rewards, quarterly draw will be conducted for all invoices uploaded by the 5th of each month in the last three months, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that for each uploaded invoice, the supplier’s GSTIN, invoice number, invoice date, invoice value, and the state of the customer need to be provided. Inactive or duplicate GSTINs uploaded or invoices will be rejected by the system.

The minimum value of the invoice to be considered is set at ₹200 and for consideration in the lucky draw, an individual can upload a maximum of 25 invoices per month. A reference number (ARN) will be generated for each uploaded invoice, which will be used for the draws. Monthly draws will offer 800 rewards of ₹10,000 and two rewards of ₹10 lakh each. Winners of the quarterly draws will receive a prize amount of ₹1 crore each, the spokesperson said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!