US mid-term elections: Jyot Singh makes history as first Sikh elected to Georgia assembly

Jyot Singh, a Yale-educated community organiser, has scripted history in the US mid-term elections by becoming the first Sikh and Indian-American to be elected to the Georgia assembly.

Jyot Singh secured 13,820 votes, winning the ballot with 68% votes, compared to 32% polled by Moghazy, who got 6,509 votes. (Sourced)

The 27-year-old Democrat defeated Republican Yassin Moghazy in the November 3 election to win the Georgia House of Representatives seat from District 97.

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The Yale graduate, son of Sikh immigrants from India, secured 13,820 votes, winning the ballot with 68% votes, compared to 32% polled by Moghazy, who got 6,509 votes.

The District 97 constituency covers parts of Duluth, Peachtree Corners and Norcross, alongside Berkeley Lake in Gwinnett County, a diverse community with a substantial immigrant population.

“We made history for our community here in House District 97,” Singh said in a video posted on X after his election victory.

In his vision statement ahead of the polls, Singh had said, “Growing up in Norcross, Georgia, I learned that our diversity isn’t just a number, it’s our strength. It’s the intricate fabric of Gwinnett, a complex and colourful design where every stitch matters...But I also know that for a tapestry to stay strong, every thread must be secure. I’ve seen the gaps where families fall through, where healthcare is a luxury and housing costs threaten the very roots people have worked so hard to plant.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said his collective mission was to protect the excellence they had built while ensuring that everyone had the opportunity to bloom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said his collective mission was to protect the excellence they had built while ensuring that everyone had the opportunity to bloom. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh had defeated Jacques Laurent in the Democratic primary for District 97 in May this year.