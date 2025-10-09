Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes after 3-day suspension

The pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine in Trikuta hills of Reasi district resumed on Wednesday morning after being suspended for three days because of the inclement weather, officials said. Yatra was suspended for three days from October 5 to 7 in view of inclement weather. (File)

A spokesman of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said the pilgrimage to the shrine restarted with the opening of all registration counters around 6 am on Wednesday.

“We reached here on Tuesday and had no idea about suspension of the pilgrimage for three days from October 5 to 7 due to inclement weather. It resumed this morning,” said Meenakshi Sharma, 38, a pilgrim from Ludhiana.

Earlier, the yatra had been suspended for 22 days following the death of 34 pilgrims after a massive landslide hit them on yatra track near Ardh Kunwari on August 26. It was later resumed on September 17.

Machail Mata yatra also resumed on Wednesday with the improvement in the overall weather conditions.