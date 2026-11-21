Fatehabad police have arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the alleged rape of a 14 year old girl in the Bhuna area of the district, police said on Friday.

The police action came days after the villagers held a protest demanding the arrest of the accused after a video of the girl accusing them of sexual harassment went viral on social media. (HT File) more less

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According to police, the accused including the mother of the victim and a man Ajjal Kumar, a resident of Tibbi village in Fatehabad district were produced before a court on Friday.

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Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Narsingh is supervising the investigation into the sensitive case. The police said the arrests were made after examining the evidence and investigating the alleged role of the accused.

Further investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the evidence gathered, they added.

According to the allegations by the victim, her mother forced her into a relationship with the accused as she had taken money from him to construct her house. The police action came days after the villagers held a protest demanding the arrest of the accused after a video of the girl accusing them of sexual harassment went viral on social media.

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