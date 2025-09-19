Vij removes ‘minister’ tag from X bio, says don’t need it anymore

Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij has dropped the word “minister” from his X bio, triggering speculation of a possible rift within the state government. Speaking to reporters at his residence, the seven-time MLA said that the change was made only to ensure his followers are connected with him as Anil Vij the person, not just as a minister.

The Ambala Cantt legislator, however, said he dropped the minister tag as he wanted to connect with his followers beyond the ministerial role.

“I have done this only for my viewers and followers as I want to connect with them as Anil Vij in person. That is why, I have removed my positions. It should not be linked to anything else. I will continue to look after my ministries as usual. There is no displeasure with the government,” Vij said.

The minister further said that people should follow him due to his name Anil Vij and not due to his ministership.

“I am active on Twitter and Facebook since I was not even holding any position,” he clarified.

Not to forget, Vij had targeted his own party and accused some party leaders of running a parallel BJP in Ambala Cantonment, a constituency he is representing in the state assembly for the seventh time.