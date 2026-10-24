Voter roll revision: Ludhiana to have over 3,000 polling stations

The district will have 3,033 polling stations across its 14 assembly constituencies following a rationalisation exercise aimed at improving voter convenience. The draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date, will be published on November 12, allowing eligible citizens to register as voters and seek corrections in their particulars ahead of the final roll’s publication on January 4.

The final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027. (HT)

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Additional district election officer-cum-additional deputy commissioner (General) Sheyansi Jain shared the details at a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties, briefing them on the revision schedule and changes made to polling stations across the district.

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Claims and objections to the draft electoral roll will be accepted from November 12 to December 11, with their disposal scheduled to be completed by December 28. The final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027.

Citizens who will attain the age of 18 years on or before January 1, 2027, can apply for inclusion in the electoral roll by submitting Form 6 or Form 6A. Applications can be submitted between November 12 and December 11 to the booth level officer (BLO), the concerned electoral registration officer or the district election office. Online applications can also be filed through the Election Commission’s voter services portal, voters.eci.gov.in, or the ECINet app.

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{{^usCountry}} Form 7 can be used to seek deletion of an existing entry from the electoral roll, while Form 8 is meant for corrections in voter details or changes of address. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Form 7 can be used to seek deletion of an existing entry from the electoral roll, while Form 8 is meant for corrections in voter details or changes of address. {{/usCountry}}

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To facilitate voter verification, special camps will be held at polling stations on October 24 from 3 pm to 5 pm. BLOs will be present to assist voters and address their queries. Jain urged eligible citizens to attend the camps and verify their names and particulars in the electoral roll.

Following the rationalisation exercise, the 14 assembly constituencies will have the following number of polling stations: Khanna 198, Samrala 230, Sahnewal 310, Ludhiana East 235, Ludhiana South 178, Atam Nagar 170, Ludhiana Central 178, Ludhiana West 192, Ludhiana North 207, Gill 310, Payal 210, Dakha 223, Raikot 188 and Jagraon 204.

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