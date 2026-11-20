The city’s political landscape is all set to heat up, with the state election commission expected to announce the municipal corporation (MC) election schedule on Friday. The model code of conduct will come into force as soon as the announcement is made.

The election schedule will incorporate the dates for nomination, last date for withdrawal of candidature, polling date and the date for counting of votes. (HT File)

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All 35 wards of the city are expected to go to the polls between December 20 and 24, as the five-year term of the current MC House expires on January 7, 2027. In 2021, the MC elections were held on December 24.

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Ahead of the big announcement, state election commissioner Vijay Dev, who previously served as advisor to the UT administrator, reviewed the election preparations and held meetings with senior UT officials.

The election schedule will incorporate the dates for nomination, last date for withdrawal of candidature, polling date and the date for counting of votes.

The state election commission has already released a draft list of polling stations for all 35 wards. This list was prepared based on the portion of the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency’s voter list that falls within the respective municipal corporation wards.

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{{^usCountry}} Electoral roll published in Sept to be used {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Electoral roll published in Sept to be used {{/usCountry}}

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Following the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, the chief electoral officer of Chandigarh published the final electoral roll on September 22, 2026. This list has been used as the basis for preparations for the municipal corporation elections.

After the SIR, approximately 4.6 lakh voters remain in the city. Based on these voters, polling stations will be set up in all 35 wards. However, the process of adding and amending names to the electoral roll will continue.

Addition, deletion of name to continue till nominations

According to the commission, amendments made to the electoral roll and new names added after September 22, 2026, under Sections 22 and 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, will also be included in the electoral roll for the respective ward. This process will continue until the last date for filing nomination papers for the election.

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In the 2021 MC elections, debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the single largest party by winning 14 out of 35 wards. In the course of five years, the MC House witnessed a lot of defections. In the current MC house, BJP has 18 councillors, Congress has 10 and AAP has seven sitting councillors.