Warehouse market fire: Jammu traders’ body calls off strike after LG orders probe

The president of the Traders Federation Warehouse-Nehru Market, Deepak Gupta, announced on Wednesday the withdrawal of the three-day shutdown of the market.

The panel has been tasked with ascertaining the exact cause and circumstances of Sunday night’s blaze. (HT File)

The decision came after lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha constituted a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the alleged negligence of the fire and emergency services department during the devastating fire in Warehouse on Diwali night.

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Comprising Jammu divisional commissioner Vikas Kundal and inspector general of police (Jammu) Tejinder Singh, the panel has been tasked with ascertaining the exact cause and circumstances of Sunday night’s blaze. According to an official spokesperson, the committee has been directed to probe any lapses, fix responsibility, and submit its report within 15 days.

Addressing a press conference at the federation office, Gupta said that eight shops were completely gutted in the fire, while goods stored in two other shops were substantially damaged. Furthermore, the water used during firefighting operations inundated goods in another eight to ten adjoining shops, causing losses worth crores of rupees to the affected traders.

Gupta alleged the delay in the arrival of fire tenders had aggravated the damage, compelling the federation to call for a market shutdown, which was subsequently extended to 48 hours and continued for three days as a mark of protest.

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{{^usCountry}} He recalled that during their meeting with the district administration, the federation had raised three major demands. These included a thorough inquiry into the negligence of the fire department and appropriate action against those found responsible, financial assistance to traders who suffered losses, along with directions to the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) for the speedy reconstruction of shops and the allocation of suitable land in and around Jammu City to Warehouse-Nehru Market traders for the construction of godowns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He recalled that during their meeting with the district administration, the federation had raised three major demands. These included a thorough inquiry into the negligence of the fire department and appropriate action against those found responsible, financial assistance to traders who suffered losses, along with directions to the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) for the speedy reconstruction of shops and the allocation of suitable land in and around Jammu City to Warehouse-Nehru Market traders for the construction of godowns. {{/usCountry}}

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Expressing satisfaction over the developments, Gupta said the LG had ordered an inquiry into the functioning and lapses of the fire department by constituting a two-member committee.

“The objective of our three-day shutdown was not merely to register a protest but to ensure that the shortcomings in the fire department are addressed. Whether it is negligence by officials, shortage of machinery or inadequate firefighting vehicles, every deficiency must be rectified so that such a tragedy does not recur anywhere in Jammu,” he said.

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Meanwhile, the Jammu district administration, on Wednesday, set up a free community kitchen at the warehouse market to serve food to the affected shopkeepers and their workers. ADC Jammu Ansuya Jamwal along with her staff personally served the food to the people in the market.

On Tuesday, a BJP delegation called on the CM, submitting a four-point memorandum that included the primary demand for immediate compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the affected shopkeepers of Shiv Market and Warehouse Market.

Around 10 shops were gutted at the warehouse market on Sunday night when people were celebrating Diwali, while nearly 40 shops were gutted in another fire incident at Shiv Market near the Jammu Tawi Railway Station on the night of October 25.

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