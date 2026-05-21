Warehousing official ended life out of Bhullar’s fear: Chargesheet

AMRITSAR: Police on Wednesday filed a 500-page chargesheet against AAP leader and former transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar who is currently in custody for allegedly abetting the suicide of a state warehousing corporation official in March. Gagandeep Singh Randhawa ended his life at his Amritsar residence on March 21. He blamed Laljit Singh Bhullar in a 12-second video which kicked up a political storm.

The chargesheet, submitted by public prosecutor Jagdeep Bamhotra in the court of chief judicial magistrate Sapreet Kaur in Amritsar, cites 53 witnesses and two videos — including the one in which warehousing corporation district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa names Bhullar after consuming celphos tablets—as key evidence against the then minister.

Randhawa, 45, ended his life at his Amritsar residence on March 21. He blamed Bhullar in a 12-second video which kicked up a political storm with the Opposition demanding an FIR against the minister. Later in the day, Bhullar resigned, making him the ninth AAP minister to step down or be sacked over controversies since the party assumed power in Punjab in 2022.

On March 22, an FIR was registered against Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, personal assistant Dilbag Singh and others at the Ranjit Avenue police station, based on a complaint by Randhawa’s wife Upinder Kaur, under Sections 109 (abetment of suicide), 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) and 3(5) (offence by multiple individuals) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complainant alleged that her husband was harassed, assaulted and constantly pressured to bypass the bidding process and award storage tenders to Bhullar’s father. She also alleged that Randhawa was called to Bhullar’s residence on March 13 in Patti where he was “humiliated and assaulted”. Bhullar has denied all allegations.

Bhullar was arrested on March 23 from Mandi Gobindgarh and sent to five-day police custody. On March 29, Bhullar’s remand was extended by three days and on April 1 he was sent to judicial custody. Later, a section for destruction of evidence was also added to the FIR. His father and PA are yet to be arrested.

According to the chargesheet, Randhawa was called to Bhullar’s house, thrashed, threatened and told to ensure the allotment of tenders to the minister’s father within a week. After a week, the official committed suicide out of fear, says the chargesheet.

Police relied on scientific evidence, including the tower locations of Randhawa’s phone, to confirm his visit to Bhullar’s residence-cum-office in Patti on May 13, 2026. After being thrashed at Bhullar’s residence, Randhawa went to the hospital for treatment of a head injury caused by being hit with a pistol’s butt. “The hospital record has been added to the evidence. Three mobile phones were taken into possession by the investigating officials,” says the chargesheet.

Investigating officials said they have sufficient evidence against Bhullar so a chargesheet was filed within 60 days. “We have kept the investigation open as other accused in the case —Sukhdev, Dilbag and three unknown persons—are yet to be arrested,” said an official, who is part of the investigation, pleading anonymity. Supplementary chargesheet will be filed after more arrests are made, said police.