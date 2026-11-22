Former Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday launched the party’s ‘Insaaf March’ from the Clock Tower here to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the law and order situation, gangsterism, extortion, drug abuse and economic distress in Punjab.

Slams AAP over law and order, economic distress in state; Ashu camp stays away. (Gurpreet Singh/HT) more less

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The march passed through Chaura Bazar before culminating near Division Number 3 Chowk, where Warring addressed party leaders and supporters.

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Several senior Congress leaders – including AICC secretary Ravinder Dalvi, former MLA Surinder Dawar, who is being considered a probable Congress candidate from the Central assembly constituency, former MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains, Kuldeep Vaid, Rakesh Pandey and district Congress committee president Sanjay Talwar – and workers participated in the march. However, former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and his supporters conspicuously stayed away.

Former Cabinet Minister Malkiat Singh Dakha, Capt Sandeep Sandhu, Pawan Dewan, KK Bawa, Balwinder Singh Bains and Jassi Khangura were also present.

Announcing that the march would be taken out in every city and town of the state, Warring said the Congress would continue to hold the state government accountable for its failures.

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{{^usCountry}} Citing 170 murder cases filed in Ludhiana between 2022 and 2024, Warring questioned chief minister Bhagwant Mann over the law and order situation. He alleged that gangsters operating from inside prisons were threatening traders and businessmen for extortion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing 170 murder cases filed in Ludhiana between 2022 and 2024, Warring questioned chief minister Bhagwant Mann over the law and order situation. He alleged that gangsters operating from inside prisons were threatening traders and businessmen for extortion. {{/usCountry}}

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He also flagged difficulties confronting Ludhiana’s textile, dyeing and bicycle industries, non-payment of dearness allowance (DA) to government employees, farmers’ protests and the drug menace.

Warring also welcomed Saurav Sachdeva, who recently left the BJP to join the Congress.

The Saturday march also came amid questions over Warring’s participation in the recent Congress programmes, including former CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s ‘Jawani Sambhal Yatra’.