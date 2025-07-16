CCTV reveals White SUV that hit marathon runner Fauja Singh: Cops

A day after centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh died in an accident, the Jalandhar rural police have identified a Toyota Fortuner as the vehicle that hit the ‘Turbaned Tornado’ while he was crossing the road near his village in Jalandhar district. The CCTV grab of the Toyota Fortuner that hit centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh on Monday. (HT )

According to officials, privy to the probe, the suspected driver has been apprehended and his identity will be disclosed later, however, there was no official word on it.

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harvinder Singh Virk said that the cops have identified the vehicle with a registration number, PB 20C 7100 through CCTV footage.

“The vehicle was identified after a thorough scan of all the CCTV camera footage collected by the police. The driver and owner of the vehicle is yet to be identified as the SUV, involved in the incident, was sold and resold multiple times in the past,” SSP Virk said.

ALSO READ | Who was Fauja Singh? Legendary marathon runner dies at 114

Virk said that the cops zeroed in on the vehicle based on the evidence and after analysing video surveillance data, related to possible vehicles present near the scene of the crime at the time of the road accident.

“Based on this particular data, we have also zeroed in on the SUV, registered with the transport department in Nawashahr’s Balachaur. From the accident spot, we also recovered some fragments of the vehicle’s headlight,” the SSP added.

“In the CCTV footage, the part of vehicle, which was found at the accident spot, was missing. It was a left side’s headlight fragment. The registration number was readable which we tracked. It’s a vehicle whose owners have changed more than once (probably resale),” the SSP said.

ALSO READ | PM Modi leads nation in paying tribute to legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh

The case has been registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified driver at Adampur police station.

Popularly known as ‘Turbaned Tornado’ and ‘Sikh Superman’, the record-holder marathon runner suffered head injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing a road at his native Beas village in Jalandhar district on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the deceased has emerged where he could be seen walking on the link road from his residence towards the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway. He was heading towards the family-run dhaba named after his deceased son, Kuldeep Dhaba, which is situated on the other side of the road. Police said the mishap happened when Fauja Singh was trying to cross the road.

His Jalandhar-based son, Harvinder Singh, said the family was awaiting the arrival of Fauja Singh’s children from the UK and Canada for the last rites. He said he had never imagined that his father would meet his end in an unfortunate road accident.

“He was fit at 114 and used to go for a walk daily. We tried to stop him from going near the busy highway for the walk but he convinced us that it was safe. He never missed his routine of going on the evening walk,” Harvinder (61), who is the youngest among the six siblings, said.

“He suffered head injuries and fractured his ribs in the hit-and-run accident around 3.30 pm on Monday. Even though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, his pulse rate fell drastically by Monday evening and the medical team failed to resuscitate him,” he said.

PM, CM Mann condole death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the centenarian marathon runner and said he was extraordinary because of his unique persona and how he inspired the youngsters of India in fitness.

Modi posted on X that Fauja Singh was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. “Fauja Singh ji was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on the very important topic of fitness. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers around the world.”

In a condolence message on X, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said: “The world’s oldest runner, Fauja Singh, who brought glory to the Sikh community all over the world through his long runs, will always live in our hearts and memories. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones.”

Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also paid tributes, saying: “The world has lost a great hero of the sports arena, but he will live forever in history and our hearts. His passion at an advanced age will remain an inspiration for generations to come.”

Paying homage, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said: “Fauja Singh made many records in his lifetime and achieved amazing achievements. He proved that then neither an age becomes a barrier nor can the challenges of life stop the way, if the resolve is strong. He was an inspiration for all of us.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also posted on X: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of centenarian marathon legend, the globally celebrated Turbaned Tornado, Fauja Singh ji. His life, a testament to unwavering determination and unbridled resilience, serves as a profound inspiration for fitness enthusiasts, aspiring athletes and the young and old alike. My deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and admirers,”

Punjab vidhan Sabha also paid tribute to the departed soul. Punjab parliamentary affairs minister Ravjot Singh moved the motion in the assembly.

The minister expressed grief over the demise of the athlete and said that the world’s oldest runner brought glory to the Sikh community worldwide through marathon races.

The record-holder marathon runner, who was the youngest among four siblings, was born on April 1, 1911, in Beas village in Jalandhar district. At the age of 81, Fauja Singh moved to East London in 1992 after the death of his wife, Gian Kaur. He took to running after the death of his fifth son, Kuldeep Singh, in August 1994 to overcome the grief. He often said that running is the best exercise to deal with emotional pain resulting from personal losses.

Fauja Singh stunned the world by shattering several records as a marathon runner in multiple age brackets. Since making his debut at the London Marathon in 2000 at the age of 89, Singh completed it six more times and also finished marathons in Toronto and New York, among other cities.