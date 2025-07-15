Who was Fauja Singh? Legendary marathon runner dies at 114

The legendary marathon runner from Punjab and the UK, Fauja Singh, is no more. He died at a private hospital in Jalandhar on Monday evening after reportedly being hit by an unidentified vehicle in his village, Beas, in the afternoon. Fauja Singh took up running at the age of 89 as a way of coping after the death of his wife and son.(File Photo/HT)

Author Khushwant Singh, who wrote Fauja's biography, 'The Turbaned Tornado', confirmed the legend's demise.

"My Turbaned Tornado is no more. It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my most revered S. Fauja Singh. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle around 3:30 pm today in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja," Khushwant posted on X.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, also expressed 'deep sadness' over Fauja Singh's passing. In a post on X, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Sardar Fauja Singh Ji, the legendary marathon runner and symbol of resilience. At 114, he joined me in the 'Nasha Mukt, Rangla Punjab' march with unmatched spirit. His legacy will continue to inspire a drug-free Punjab. Om Shanti Om."

How was Fauja Singh?

Born on April 1, 1911, in Beas Pind, debuted as a marathon runner at the ripe age of 89 years in 2000. Nicknamed the 'Turbaned Tornado', Singh ran nine full marathons.

His best time was recorded in Toronto, where he clocked five hours, 40 minutes and four seconds.

Fauja Singh did not have an easy childhood. His family thought he was crippled since he was not able to walk until the age of five.

Marathon runner Fauja Singh's running shoes with his name inscribed on them. (File Photo/HT)

While as a young man, he took up farming to support his family, Singh moved to England in 1992. He settled down in East London with his son after the death of his wife, Gian Kaur, in Jalandhar. His fifth son, Kuldip, died in August 1994, according to

The legend took up running as a distraction from the trauma of losing his son, daughter, and wife in quick succession.

He holds the world record for the marathon in his age group and has five British records. On January 1, 2015, Singh received the British Empire Medal for his athletic achievements.

Fauja Singh was also a torchbearer for the London Olympics in 2012.

Fauja Singh completed his last competitive 26-mile race in Hong Kong in February 2013, following which he hung up his running boots.

Additionally, Fauja Singh was the oldest man to feature in a PETA campaign. He also appeared alongside David Beckham and Muhammad Ali for a leading sports brand commercial.