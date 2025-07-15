PM Modi leads nation in paying tribute to legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh, who died in a hit-and-run accident in Jalandhar district on Monday, saying he was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youngsters of India in fitness. Fauja Singh, who was 114 years old, died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing a road at his native Beas village in Jalandhar district on Monday afternoon. (HT file photo)

Fauja Singh, who was 114 years old, died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing a road at his native Beas village in Jalandhar district on Monday afternoon.

Modi posted on X that Fauja Singh was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. “Fauja Singh ji was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on the very important topic of fitness. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers around the world.”

In a condolence message on X, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said: “The world’s oldest runner, Fauja Singh, who brought glory to the Sikh community all over the world through his long runs, will always live in our hearts and memories. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones.”

Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also paid tributes, saying: “The world has lost a great hero of the sports arena, but he will live forever in history and in our hearts. His passion at an advanced age will remain an inspiration for generations to come.”

In his tribute, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of centenarian marathon legend, the globally celebrated Turbaned Tornado, Fauja Singh ji. His life, a testament to unwavering determination and unbridled resilience, serves as a profound inspiration for fitness enthusiasts, aspiring athletes and the young and old alike. My deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and admirers.”

Legislators paying tribute to veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh, who died on Monday, during a session of the Punjab assembly in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The Punjab assembly paid tributes to veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh on the concluding day of the special session of the Punjab assembly. Parliamentary affairs minister Ravjot Singh moved the proposal to pay tributes to him. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan expressed grief and recalled the veteran runner’s achievements, saying he inspired people with his indomitable spirit.

Last rites after children arrive from UK, Canada

His Jalandhar-based son, Harvinder Singh, said the family was awaiting the arrival of Fauja Singh’s children from the UK and Canada for the last rites. He said he had never imagined that his father would meet his end in an unfortunate road accident. “He was fit at 114 and used to go for a walk daily. We did try to stop him from going near the busy highway for the walk but he convinced us that it was safe. He never missed his routine of going on the evening walk,” Harvinder said.

Fauja Singh suffered head injuries and fractured his ribs in the hit-and-run accident around 3.30pm on Monday. “Even though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, his pulse rate fell drastically by Monday evening and the medical team failed to resuscitate him,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are scanning CCTV footage to track the unidentified vehicle that hit Fauja Singh.

Popularly known as ‘Turbaned Tornado’ and ‘Sikh Superman’, the record holder marathon runner, who was the youngest among four siblings, was born on April 1, 1911, at Beas village. At the age of 81, Fauja Singh, a vegetarian throughout his life, moved to East London in 1992 after the death of his wife, Gian Kaur. He took to running after the death of his fifth son, Kuldeep Singh, in August 1994 to overcome the grief. He often said that running is the best exercise to deal with emotional pain resulting from personal losses.

Fauja Singh stunned the world by shattering several records as a marathon runner in multiple age brackets. Since making his debut at the London Marathon in 2000 at the age of 89, Singh completed it six more times and also finished marathons in Toronto and New York besides other cities.