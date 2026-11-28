Scientific progress in avian taxonomic reviews has resulted in changes to the basic description of Punjab’s state bird, the Baaz/Baj, by way of its common English name and binomial Linnaean nomenclature. However, the Punjab forests and wildlife preservation department persists with outdated identities of the Baj.

Eurasian goshawk (Baaz) on Guru Gobind Singh’s hand. Attributed to Ram Chand, Patiala, c.1830-40. (Toor Collection) more less

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The northern goshawk (Accipiter gentilis schvedowi) was the erstwhile description of the ‘Baaz’, a species of hawk associated with the Sikh Gurus from Guru Hargobind onwards, and most famously with Guru Gobind Singh. Following recent scientific revelations of evolutionary divergences, the single global species of northern goshawk has been split into two species — American goshawk (Astur atricapillus) and Eurasian goshawk (Astur gentilis).

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The split was based on revealed differences in vocalisations, morphology, and mitochondrial and genomic DNA divergence between the American and Eurasian goshawks. Interestingly, both were recognised as two separate goshawk species until the 1930s and 1940s after which the two were lumped together as one, till recently. They are now back as separate species!

Thus, in light of contemporary taxonomic refinements, the sub-species of Eurasian goshawk relevant to the Indian subcontinent is Astur gentilis schvedowi and that is what is otherwise known as the Guru’s Baaz.

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{{^usCountry}} The two species of goshawk have formally been moved to the resurrected genus of Astur from their former genus, Accipiter. This transfer was based on scientific investigation of genetic sequences (DNA). The two goshawk species were found to be not hailing from the same clade (i.e., the same ancestor and all of its descendants) as the other species placed in the Accipiter genus. The genus of Astur (first described in 1799 by French naturalist Bernard Germain de Lacépède) had gone out of vogue but was revived following the above scientific investigation of DNA. Nine species, formerly of the Accipiter genus, have been moved to the Astur genus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two species of goshawk have formally been moved to the resurrected genus of Astur from their former genus, Accipiter. This transfer was based on scientific investigation of genetic sequences (DNA). The two goshawk species were found to be not hailing from the same clade (i.e., the same ancestor and all of its descendants) as the other species placed in the Accipiter genus. The genus of Astur (first described in 1799 by French naturalist Bernard Germain de Lacépède) had gone out of vogue but was revived following the above scientific investigation of DNA. Nine species, formerly of the Accipiter genus, have been moved to the Astur genus. {{/usCountry}}

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The revised binomial Linnean nomenclature and the common English name of the Baaz are now being used by eBird, Birds of the World (Cornell Lab), IOC World Bird List, The Clements Checklist of Birds of the World, AviList, etc. In India, the Nature Conservation Foundation’s ‘Birds of India - The New Synopsis’ recognises the new scientific nomenclature of Astur gentilis but offers Northern/Eurasian/Eastern goshawk as alternative common English names. However, the author of ‘The New Synopsis’, Praveen J, told this writer that of the three common names, Eurasian goshawk “would be the best”.

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While science and the globe have embraced the changes, the Punjab department persists with the outdated northern goshawk (Accipiter gentilis) on its website. This time warp is rooted in the last gazette notification issued by the department on the state bird (dated September 18, 2015), which stated the English name of the Baj (Baaz) as the northern goshawk.

State birds’ timeline

1. The hoopoe attained the zenith of its resonance in Punjab when it was crowned the state bird on December 1, 1983. The hoopoe — as a commonly found bird of Punjab, enjoying a rich legacy in culture, and as a friend of the farmer because it rid the soil of grubs, ‘soondis’, pests, etc. — was bestowed with the exalted status.

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2. (a) For 5.5 years, the hoopoe remained the state bird till the eastern goshawk (Baj) deposed the humbler avian on March 15, 1989, due to the mighty, magnificent hawk’s association with the Sikh Gurus and as culturally embodying the spirit of resistance and martial valour of the Punjab. (b) The eastern goshawk was the common English name then in vogue for the sub-species, Accipiter gentilis schvedowi, as stated in the authoritative work in 10 volumes by Dr Salim Ali and S Dillon Ripley titled, ‘Handbook of the Birds of India and Pakistan’, 1981 edition. In Volume 1, Page 233, Ali and Ripley specifically described the Baaz as “eastern goshawk/Accipiter gentilis schvedowi”. By describing it as eastern goshawk, the authors implied the eastern sub-species of the then unitary global species, Accipiter gentilis.

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3. An empowered committee constituted by the department reviewed ornithological and historical literature and decided on March 21, 2011, that the “Punjab government’s state bird — Baaz — and its earlier notification (of March 15, 1989) is the correct one and eastern goshawk is the Baaz (of the 10th Guru)’’.

4. Keeping in mind that the goshawk is a bird of the northern, colder areas and globally the common name used for it was the northern goshawk, the department issued a partial-modificatory gazette notification on September 18, 2015, changing the common name from eastern to northern goshawk.

5. The confusion in the public/media mind about whether the state bird was eastern or northern goshawk arose due to the fact that the gazette notifications of March 15, 1989, and September 18, 2015, erred in not also carrying the binomial Linnean nomenclature along with the common English names of the Baj. The state bird, Baj (Baaz), remained Accipiter gentilis schvedowi, whether it was called eastern or northern goshawk.

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In view of the above, it is time for the department to update the official information by way of adopting the current nomenclature for the Baaz.

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