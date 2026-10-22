Will challenge HERC’s decision to grant licence to pvt firm: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the state government is standing firmly with power department employees and will strongly represent their case before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) against Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (HERC) decision to grant a private company, a licence to supply electricity in Gurugram and Nuh.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini along with energy minister Anil Vij during a review meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (x)

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Saini chaired a review meeting with administrative secretaries here to assess arrangements ahead of the three-day state-wide strike from, October 22 to 24, called by the Haryana Power Employees and Engineers Joint Struggle Front. Deputy commissioners (DCs) of all districts joined the meeting online, while energy minister Anil Vij, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi and director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal were also present.

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The employees are opposing HERC’s decision granting a 25 year parallel electricity distribution licence to a 2025 incorporated company, Eleven Power for Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts despite objections from the Haryana’s power distribution and transmission companies, power engineers, employee unions and public representatives.

The chief minister warned that disturbances under the cover of the power employee unions’ strike will not be tolerated under any circumstances. “Strict legal action will be taken against any anti-social element attempting to damage a power station or power grid... such acts will amount to a waste of public money, which the government will not tolerate,” said Saini.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said that the government is ready to engage lawyers trusted by the power unions to pursue the case and reiterated that the government’s doors are always open for dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said that the government is ready to engage lawyers trusted by the power unions to pursue the case and reiterated that the government’s doors are always open for dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

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Appealing to the unions to defer their strike in the public interest, Saini said the state government, along with the power unions, has opposed HERC’s decision.

“In keeping with the demand of the power employee unions, the government has decided to challenge the decision before APTEL,” Saini said and reiterated that the government “stands firmly with power employees” on this issue and that government’s doors are always open for talks.

He told the unions that, if they so wished, the state government is prepared to pursue the case through lawyers of their choice.

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He directed all deputy commissioners to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience during the three-day statewide strike. Directions were issued to all departments to work proactively to prevent any disruption during the strike and ensure that no power installation is damaged. He also directed that drones be deployed to monitor sensitive installations.

DCs to submit reports to high-level committees

The DCs were also directed to constitute district-level committees to submit regular reports to the high-level committee headed by the chief secretary in Chandigarh. DCs will remain in contact with headquarters through hotline numbers, while separate control room numbers will be publicised to receive complaints from the public.

Energy minister Anil Vij said that HERC is an independent regulator under the Central government. He said that the government had not invited applications for granting a licence to a private company to supply electricity in Haryana. HERC’s regulations provide for companies to apply for such a licence. He said the state government, along with the Engineers’ Association, has opposed the grant of a licence to the private company from the outset and will appeal against the decision.

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6,230 police personnel deployed

Director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said that a total of 6,230 police personnel had been deployed at 1,015 locations across all districts. He said that police control rooms and helpline numbers have also been established in all districts and security arrangements are being reviewed continuously.

Commissioner and secretary (energy department), Ashima Brar said that the department will enlist the services of retired employees and power employees from neighbouring states. She said that director-level officers will be stationed at the control room set up by the department.