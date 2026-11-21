Increasing the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years, clearing pending promotions and improving campus infrastructure will be among the key priorities for the 2026-27 session, the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) stated on Friday.

The retirement age demand was also raised by a PUTA delegation during its November 17 meeting with Vice-President and PU Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi. The matter is pending before the Punjab and Haryana high court. (HT File) more less

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The association discussed its action plan during a general body meeting at Panjab University, where members decided to take up their issues with the university authorities.

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PUTA president Prof Parveen Goyal said increasing the retirement age of teachers would be the association’s foremost priority. The association will also push for the timely implementation of promotions from professor to senior professor under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

The retirement age demand was also raised by a PUTA delegation during its November 17 meeting with Vice-President and PU Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi. The matter is pending before the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Another proposal discussed during Friday’s meeting was shifting the university to a calendar-year system, from January to December. PUTA will take up the proposal with the university administration.

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{{^usCountry}} During the meeting, members also highlighted concerns over traffic congestion on the campus, garbage accumulation and security arrangements. Members decided to make efforts to address these issues in coordination with the university authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the meeting, members also highlighted concerns over traffic congestion on the campus, garbage accumulation and security arrangements. Members decided to make efforts to address these issues in coordination with the university authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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