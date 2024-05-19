Will start more international flights from Mohali within 2 months: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday promised to start more international flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins from the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was accompanied by BJP district president Sanjeev Vashisht during the poll campaign in Mohali. (HT file)

While campaigning for BJP candidate and state party vice-president Subash Sharma in Mohali, the Union minister met Mohali industrialists in Sector 82, JLPL, Industrial Area.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He was accompanied by BJP district president Sanjeev Vashisht.

Addressing the concerns of industrialists regarding poor international connectivity, Shekhawat claimed to start flights to Europe from the local airport within two months once Sharma won the seat.

“The BJP has always worked for the welfare of the industrialists. You send Sharma to Delhi as MP and we will start international flights within two months after elections. This will not only boost industry here but also increase employment,” the minister said.

Campaigning in Nawanshahr, Subhash Sharma said the AAP and the Congress were playing a friendly match in Punjab, while they were together in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Attacking the Congress, Sharma said the party was completely silent on the assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi CM’s house.

Highlighting the contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Punjab, Sharma said, “People are supporting Modi in Punjab because he opened the Kartarpur Corridor. The entire country now observes December 26 as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ in memory of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons. This is the first time that the Sikh community has been given so much respect by an Indian PM.”