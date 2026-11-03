Willow Cafe firing: Former Punjab ADGP, son among 4 named in chargesheet

A year after a group of men allegedly opened fire in the air while dining on the terrace of The Willow Cafe in Sector 10, former additional director general of police (ADGP) Parmaraj Singh Umranangal and his son, Angad Sukhraj Dhaliwal, have been named as accused in the chargesheet filed by the UT police.

According to the chargesheet, Balbir Ram, the cafe’s head chef and the complainant in the case, told police that on February 15, 2025, a group dining on the terrace had fired in the air. (Stock image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Besides the former ADGP and his son, the chargesheet names two Punjab Police personnel – Amanpreet Singh and Mela Singh (since deceased).

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The duo were allegedly accompanying the ADGP’s son at the cafe.

A third policeman, Tasveer Singh alias Baba, whose name had also surfaced during the investigation, has not been chargesheeted.

The court has issued notices to the accused, asking them to appear on December 11.

The former ADGP, referred to as Paramraj Singh Dhaliwal in the document, retired from service on December 31, 2025, has been accused of harbouring or concealing an offender, causing the disappearance of evidence, and providing false information to shield an offender.

The chargesheet against him has been filed under Sections 249(c) and 238(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The other accused face charges under Sections 125 (rash or negligent acts endangering human life) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, as well as Sections 25 (offences relating to unlawful possession and use of arms) and 27 (use of firearms in contravention of the law) of the Arms Act, 1959. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other accused face charges under Sections 125 (rash or negligent acts endangering human life) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, as well as Sections 25 (offences relating to unlawful possession and use of arms) and 27 (use of firearms in contravention of the law) of the Arms Act, 1959. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to the chargesheet, Balbir Ram, the cafe’s head chef and the complainant in the case, told police that on February 15, 2025, between 5 pm and 5.30 pm, three to five men entered the establishment, accompanied by Punjab Police security personnel.

Two more men, also accompanied by security guards, later joined them. The group ordered food and took their seats.

Around 6.15 pm, Ram heard a noise and rushed upstairs to investigate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He allegedly saw Angad holding a firearm. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage examined by the police corroborated the sequence of events, according to the chargesheet seen by HT.

Angad left for Dubai shortly after the incident. Following this, the UT police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him and initiated proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender. He returned to India and joined the investigation in August 2025, nearly five months after the incident.

The police also examined mobile phone dump data, call detail records and tower locations to establish the presence of those involved at the cafe, the chargesheet stated.