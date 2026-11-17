The city witnessed a noticeable chill on Monday as the minimum temperature dropped to 11.6°C, marking the lowest reading recorded in the district since the beginning of November. The mercury registered a sharp decline of 4.3°C from Sunday’s minimum of 15.9°C, signalling a change in weather conditions as winter gradually sets in.

Minimum temperature plunges 4.3°C in 24 hours; dry weather to prevail over next few days. (HT)

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), despite the steep fall, the departure from normal was marginal, with the reading just 0.1°C below normal. The dip has brought a perceptible chill during the early morning and night hours, although daytime conditions remain relatively warm.

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For comparison, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Ludhiana during November last year was 6.4°C on November 26. Meanwhile, on November 16, 2013, the district had recorded a minimum of 6.8°C, indicating that considerably colder conditions have been witnessed in the city during previous Novembers.

The maximum temperature also registered a decline on Monday, falling by 1.6°C from Sunday to settle at 27.8°C—still 0.2°C above the seasonal normal.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana remains in the “large excess” category for seasonal rainfall. According to IMD data, the district has received 23.5 mm of rain between October 1 and November 16, which is 124% above the normal for the corresponding period.

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{{^usCountry}} Looking ahead, the district is likely to experience dry weather over the next few days, with no warnings of thunderstorms, lightning, or gusty winds issued for the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Looking ahead, the district is likely to experience dry weather over the next few days, with no warnings of thunderstorms, lightning, or gusty winds issued for the region. {{/usCountry}}

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The IMD has, however, issued dense fog warnings for a few districts of Punjab from Tuesday onwards. Ludhiana has been excluded from the alert, with no fog warning currently in place for the district.