Winter vacation for Kashmir valley schools extended by 4 days under heavy snowfall prediction

A prediction of major spell of snowfall and rain in Jammu and Kashmir from Friday has prompted the school education authorities in Kashmir to extend the winter vacation till March 3. A couple on their way home after the day's work row a shikara, or traditional boat, in the interiors of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Thursday. (AP)

The school education department issued an order on Thursday for the start of class work in all government and private schools from March 4. The schools were scheduled to open from March 1 after the schools were closed for winter vacation on November 28, 2023.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“In view of the weather advisory by the meteorological department predicting heavy snowfall in the valley, it is hereby ordered that classwork in all government and private schools of Kashmir division up to higher secondary level shall commence from March 4, 2024,” said Tassaduq Hussain Mir, director school education, Kashmir in an order.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar has predicted widespread moderate rain and snow over most places of J&K from Thursday evening till March 3 with peak activity on March 1 and 2.

“Few places may experience heavy to very heavy snow particularly over higher reaches of North Kashmir, central and south Kashmir and Pir Panjal range of Jammu division during March 1 (night) to March 2 (late night),” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad, in an update.

He said the plains of Kashmir division may receive moderate rain and snow while plains of Jammu may receive moderate rain with possibility of heavy rain over Ramban, Udhampur and Reasi during the period.

“Few places may experience thunder, lightning and hailstorm accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) during March 1 and 2,” he said.

The MeT also predicted another wet spell from March 6. “There is a possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places from March 6 night to March 7.

In view of the wet spell from Friday, the people over hilly areas are advised not to venture into avalanche prone areas and sloppy areas. “There are chances of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at few places,” Ahmad said.

The MeT also advised farmers to withhold irrigation and other farm operations during the first week of March.

After two months of dry weather, J&K experienced its first major rains and snowfall from February 18 to 20. Overall, there has been a deficit in precipitation in the region this winter.