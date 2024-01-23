With 86.93 lakh voters, final electoral roll of J&K published

With the addition of 2.31 lakh new voters, the final electoral rolls were published here on Monday taking the total number of electorates to 86.93 lakh across Jammu and Kashmir. According to an official statement issued here, 86,000 names have been deleted because of death, shifting or other reasons besides correction in details of 1.45 lakh electors during the process.

The final electoral rolls have been published in all polling stations, offices of electoral registration officers, district election officers and hosted on the website of chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir.

As of now, there are 86.93 lakh electors, including 44.35 lakh men and 42.58 lakh women voters. The elector population ratio has improved from 0.59 to 0.60 and gender ratio from 924 to 954.

As per the detailed directions of ECI, the process of special summary revision of electoral roll with qualifying date as January 1, 2024 was carried out.

The general public was made aware with respect to fact that how to apply, where to apply for addition, deletion, correction, transposition in the electoral roll.

The toll free number and voter helpline app usage was also prominently highlighted while carrying out public awareness campaign. The period for filing claims and objections was up to November 30, 2023, during this period four special camps were held on November 4, 5, 18 and 19 last year.

The EROs, as per the detailed directions of the ECI, accepted claims and objections and following due process decided on them by January 12, 2024.

In order to supervise and closely monitor the total process, four special roll observers were appointed in addition to two divisional commissioners.