With eyes on U-19 women’s World Cup, training picks up pace at BCCI’s Mohali camp
For young Chandigarh-based cricketer Parushi Prabhakar, getting tips from former team India member Hemlatha Kala at the ongoing women’s U-19 zonal camp at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium is a big deal.
In a bid to prepare and fine-tune junior women cricketers for the U-19 World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has organised five-month long camps at four venues with specialised coaches and support staff in place for each camp.
Hemlatha is the head coach at the Mohali camp and former chairperson national selection committee is making sure that the 25-probables are getting top-notch exposure.
“The girls are very good, but the BCCI is making efforts to provide best exposure and facilities to the youngsters. The target is to facilitate improvement in all areas, for batting various power-hitting sessions are in line with full-fledged practice matches.” Hemlatha, who says playing on a top-level ground like the PCA will further benefit the players, said.
“A highlight of these camps is their all-female support staff, a step that opens the doors for ex-women cricketers to contribute by coaching and mentoring the young athletes,” the head coach added.
Manisha Chaudhary, a physiotherapist at the camp, meanwhile, said, “Even during this extreme heat, the injury rate of this camp is very low. Covid impacted their training a lot, so they need improvement in some areas otherwise these girls are pure athletes.”
Since making the finals of ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in 2017, the Indian women’s team has managed to change the outlook of women’s cricket in the country.
The camp, which. The camp began on May 16, currently has 10 full-time batters including three wicket keepers, eight medium pacers and seven spinners. It will continue until June 9.
Upon conclusion, a team will be selected to compete at Vijayawada next week from each of the four camps. The selected cricketers will also be trained at the National Cricket Academy.
The other three camps are being held in Rajkot, Kalyani, Anantapur and Hubli.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics