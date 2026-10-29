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Woman dead, 3 injured as taxi rolls down gorge in Reasi

A woman died and three others, including a child, were injured when a taxi plunged into a gorge near Last Galla in Reasi. Ongoing investigation.

Updated on: Oct 29, 2026, 11:43:33 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Jammu: A 45-year-old woman died and three others, including a child, were injured when their taxi skidded off the road and rolled into a gorge near Last Galla in the Dansal area of Reasi district on Wednesday night, officials said Thursday.

The mangled remains of the cab after it skidded off the road in the Dandal area of Reasi district on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)
The mangled remains of the cab after it skidded off the road in the Dandal area of Reasi district on Wednesday night. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Gulshan, a resident of Dhanour.

Police said all victims were taken to a local hospital, where Gulshan was declared dead on arrival. The three injured—identified as Subash of Dhanour, vehicle driver Altaf of Dharore, and an unidentified minor girl—are undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Woman dead, 3 injured as taxi rolls down gorge in Reasi
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