Women-led enterprises key to realising Viksit Bharat: Himachal governor

Women-led enterprises, innovation and international business partnerships would play a crucial role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, said Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta (HT File)

Gupta was addressing the Indian Global Partnership Programme (IGPP), organised by the International Business Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) in New Delhi. The IBCCI organised IGPP on women entrepreneurship and start-ups@Viksit Bharat@2047 and participating countries were Brazil, South Africa, Fiji , Mongolia, Suriname and Guyana.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Congratulating the IBCCI on the initiative, the governor said: “India is no longer just a vast consumer market, it is emerging as a major global hub for trade, investment, manufacturing, technology and innovation. Platforms like the IBCCI can create meaningful bridges between Indian enterprises and international markets.”

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, Gupta said that the goal was not limited to economic prosperity but also encompassed self-reliance, equal opportunities, social justice and the active participation of every citizen. “We must create an India where our youth become job creators, farmers gain access to better markets and women take leadership roles in enterprise and economic development,” he said.

Emphasising women-led development, the governor said that women must move beyond being beneficiaries of government schemes to becoming decision-makers, entrepreneurs and employment generators. He highlighted initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi programme, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and Stand-Up India, which are creating new opportunities for women’s economic empowerment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}