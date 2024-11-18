Women’s panel summons ex-CM Channi over derogatory remarks

The Punjab State Women Commission (PSWC) has summoned Lok Sabha MP and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to appear before it on Tuesday, over allegations of making vulgar and derogatory remarks against women and two religious communities during an election rally in favour of Congress candidate Amrit Warring in Gidderbaha constituency on Sunday. Women panel chairperson Raj Lali Gill said the commission had taken cognisance of videos of Channi’s speeches. (HT File)

Criminal proceedings will be initiated against Channi if he fails to give a satisfactory reply by appearing before the commission headquarters in Mohalu by 11am on November 19, she said.

“As of now, the commission has served a show-cause notice to Channi only and any further action will be decided later,” Gill added.

The Punjab BJP had also flagged the issue on X: “It is absolutely unacceptable that @INCPunjab @CHARANJITCHANNI, former CM and current MP from Jalandhar, used highly offensive and derogatory language against the Jat Sikh and Hindu communities and their lifestyle. He compared the members of the communities to dogs.”

The BJP posted a video link to buttress its charge against the MP and added, “Such language is inappropriate, and we strongly condemn it in the harshest terms.”

“What’s worse, when he was speaking on stage, there were women in the audience who felt ashamed, yet @AmritaWarring did not have the courage to stop him from talking nonsense,” it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too slammed the Congress MP for his statements.

Cabinet minister Aman Arora said that Channi’s words were not only disrespectful but also harmful to the dignity of women. He said that for a leader who once held the office of chief minister, using such language to attack political opponents is unacceptable.

Arora also criticised Warring for failing to speak out against the former CM. “Amrita Warring was present when Channi made these remark, but instead of standing up for the dignity of women, she chose to remain silent. She should have immediately objected, but she did not,” the cabinet minister claimed.

Neither Channi nor Warring have responded to the charges.