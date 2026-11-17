An 18-year-old Class 12 student was killed when a motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction rammed into his bike near Machhiwara police station on Monday morning as he was on his way to school. The two men riding the motorcycle came from the wrong side of the road, resulting in a head-on collision.

The victim, identified as Ranjot Singh, a resident of Jiwanpur village, was the only son of his parents. (HT)

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The victim, identified as Ranjot Singh, a resident of Jiwanpur village, was the only son of his parents. His father, Baljinder Singh, works as a patwari.

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According to police, Ranjot had left home for school as usual when the collision occurred near the police station. The two men on the other motorcycle allegedly approached from the opposite direction on the wrong side and crashed into his vehicle.

Machhiwara station house officer (SHO) Charanjit Singh said: “The Class 12 student sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Machhiwara Civil Hospital, where doctors administered first aid before referring him to another hospital. He was subsequently taken to Fortis Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.”

“The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further legal action will be initiated after recording the statements of the victim’s family members. Efforts are underway to identify and nab the two motorcycle-borne men,” the SHO added.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, some eyewitnesses claimed that the two riders appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants. Police said the claim has not been independently established. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, some eyewitnesses claimed that the two riders appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants. Police said the claim has not been independently established. {{/usCountry}}

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