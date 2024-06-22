Yoga could become a big source of employment for Kashmir: PM Modi

Yoga could become a big source of employment for Kashmir as it will be a big attraction for the tourism of Kashmir said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while leading the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar, while stressing Yoga has the potential to transform the economy of Jammu and Kashmir by attracting more tourists. PM Modi taking selfie after the yoga session, at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI)

Earlier, the event was scheduled to be held outdoors but due to heavy rains the venue was shifted and event was held inside the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake.

“The day will be immortalised in the minds of people. Even the fall in temps amid the rainy weather couldn’t dampen the spirit of the people,” said PM Modi praising the enthusiasm of J&K people.

The programme was delayed and had to be fragmented into 2-3 parts.

He advocated for associating yoga with daily life and said that yoga is becoming an instinct of life for self and society and yoga, once made a part of daily life, gives uninterrupted benefits for a long time. “We have to understand the importance of yoga in life. Just like brushing teeth or combing hair becomes a daily routine, with similar ease yoga becomes a process to follow when you get used to it. It keeps giving benefits every moment,” he said.

“The meditation, which is part of yoga, can intimidate common people due to its spiritual overtones, however, it could be understood easily with concentration and focus,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the entire humanity benefits when society benefits from yoga. He said he recently watched a video about a competition organised in Egypt regarding photographing or making a video on yoga at the country’s iconic tourism centres and praised the efforts of those taking part in it. “Similarly, yoga and tourism can become a major source of employment in Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.

Later Prime Minister Modi also took selfies with students and shared the pictures on social networking site X. “Post Yoga selfies in Srinagar! Unparalled vibrancy here, at the Dal Lake.”

Lt governor Manoj Sinha said that PM Narendra Modi performed Yoga with thousands of Yoga enthusiasts at Srinagar. “I am grateful to PM for giving J&K an opportunity to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations. This historic event has put Jammu Kashmir on global map.Yoga plays the most significant role in enhancing the physical, psychological and emotional aspects of well-being. PM has taken the Yoga to the world and today this invaluable gift from our ancient tradition is being practised across the globe,” he said.

PM Modi left for New Delhi in the afternoon concluding his two- day Kashmir trip which was his first visit after becoming Prime Minister for the third time. High level security arrangements were made across the city during PM’s stay in Srinagar. On Thursday, PM Modi inaugurated 84 developmental projects at SKICC.