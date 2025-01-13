Z-Morh tunnel to develop Sonmarg as winter sports hub: J&K CM

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday welcomed the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kashmir for the inauguration of Z-Morh tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway at Sonamarg saying people were eagerly waiting for its completion. Paramilitary soldiers patrol Srinagar-Sonamarg highway on Sunday. Security has been beefed up ahead of the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the region. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Omar said that the inauguration of the Z Morh tunnel will help develop Sonamarg as winter sports destination. “Our attempt would be that like we made Gulmarg a winter sports destination, in coming five years we will prepare Sonamarg as a winter sports destination” he said.

All the arrangement have been put in place for the PM’s visit for the inauguration of the 6.5km tunnel at Gagangir, 10 km ahead of the tourist resort of Sonamarg in central Kashmir, which will open the resort for winters and keep the connectivity uninterrupted between Srinagar to Sonamarg through the year. Another major and longer tunnel-- Zojila tunnel--comprising 14.15 km and being constructed some distance away from Z-Morh, will make the strategic Srinagar-Sonamarg-Leh highway an all-weather road for all through the year.

“It is good. We hail it and we will welcome the PM. People were eagerly waiting for the completion of this tunnel (Z Morh), particularly those living around Sonamarg or those who go to Kargil or Leh by road,” Omar Abdullah said, while talking to the media at Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

The Z-Morh tunnel was constructed at a cost of ₹ 2,700 crore and the work for it started 12 years ago. It is equipped with intelligent Traffic Management System and includes main tunnel, parallel escape tunnel and a ventilation tunnel. The tunnel was completed in October last year, however a terror strike on the campsite of tunnel which left six workers dead delayed it’s inauguration.

Multi-layer security in place

On Sunday, the security was heightened across the valley, including at Sonamarg as forces were conducting checks at various places. A multi-layer security cordon is in place around the place. The venue is off limits for now till the inauguration. PM is also expected to address a rally at Gagangir near the tunnel.

CM said that the journey will become easier for the people now. “We are now waiting for the completion of Zojila tunnel which will be completed in a few years from now. The distance between Srinagar-Leh will reduce,” he said.

The work on Zojila tunnel was started in 2020 and is expected to take another two years. This two lane tunnel once completed will be country’s longest road tunnel. It will connect Ganderbal district of Kashmir with Drass district of Ladakh.

‘Changing trains at Katra will defeat the purpose of Delhi-Srinagar direct rail’

The chief minister Omar Abdullah defended security arrangement for Srinagar-Delhi direct train which is expected to be inaugurated later this month but said that passengers asked to change trains at Katra will defeat the purpose of the line.

“Just to remove any chance of any misunderstanding, while we understand the need to secure the train & the passengers who will travel using it, making passengers change trains will defeat the very purpose of the line and render the thousands of crores of investment pointless. Check the train/passengers in Katra or Jammu sure but no change of train will be supported by us. That said there is no concrete proposal & when there is we will give our inputs/suggestions,” Omar said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, he had told media that security ‘bandobast’ for the train needs to be done. “There shouldn’t be any objection to stop the train for checking. Those travelling by train would also want that they shouldn’t face any incident or attack, or their life is put to danger. We also want that the train shouldn’t face any danger. If we need a security stop for train for averting danger till the situation improves, then that can be done but that has to be decided by railways,” he said.

Omar promotes Gulmarg to woo tourists, visitors

CM skied at the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir to promote it as tourist destination and woo tourists.

Omar urged people to visit Gulmarg. “Visit Kashmir and enjoy its hospitality and beauty. Return with good memories,” he said.

He expressed his happiness after skiing but was disappointed with less snow so far.

“This feels good but it needs a bit more snowfall. It is difficult to ski on this snow as there are rocks at places. In the coming summer we will need to improvise the tracks,” he said.

Omar said that the opening of the convention centre at Gulmarg will help organise events at the place. “Like world leaders go to Davos to hold dialogue. If not world leaders, at-least, the national leaders should come and use this place. In future we will project the place as an international destination,” he said.

The resort is all set to host the Kashmir edition of Khelo India winter games this season from February 22. This will be the fifth edition of the game to be partly held in Gulmarg.

“Gulmarg is the best winter sports destination of the country…It is heartening that for the fifth time, Gulmarg will host winter games in February. Till that time, we will prepare for that. We also hope for more snowfall,” he said.