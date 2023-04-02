Body of Kalka man missing for 3 days found in Panchkula’s Kaushalya Dam

After three days of no information about a 35-year-old Kalka resident’s whereabouts, police found his body in the Kaushalya Dam reservoir in Pinjore on Saturday morning. An NDRF team launched a search operation and found his body in the dam’s reservoir on Saturday after it rose to the water surface. (iStock)

Amandeep, who worked as a delivery man with Zomato, had been missing since March 29 after he did not return home from work. On launching a search, his family had found his motorcycle parked on the roadside near the dam, with his delivery bag, containing ₹800 cash, intact. His turban and shoes were also found nearby.

Subsequently, an NDRF team launched a search operation and found his body in the reservoir on Saturday after it rose to the water surface. As many as 19 rescuers in three boats had been toiling to find Amandeep for two days, said police, adding that even rain hampered the search.

The body was shifted to the Kalka civil hospital for autopsy to establish the cause of death. Police have not ruled out foul play and are awaiting the autopsy report for further action.

Earlier, police had registered a case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.