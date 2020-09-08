Chandigarh sees record surge with 377 Covid cases, tricity breaches 700 mark

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:52 IST

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed the 700 mark for the first time in the tricity, with 714 people testing positive for the virus.

While Chandigarh, too, recorded its steepest surge with 377 cases, Panchkula and Mohali reported 169 and 168 infections, respectively.

The tricity had recorded the previous biggest spike on September 6 with 613 cases, and Chandigarh on September 3 with 276.

Meanwhile, six people succumbed to the virus, taking the tricity’s toll to 227. The total number of confirmed cases is inching towards 15,000, as 14, 961 people have tested positive so far, of whom 5,780 (39%) have not been cured yet.

Around 1,000 tests were conducted on Tuesday in Chandigarh. With 377 people found to have contracted the virus, single-day positivity rate stood at 38%, suggesting widespread infection.

The total has climbed to 6,372, of which 2,334 cases are still active. Meanwhile, another death — 72-year-old woman from Hallomajra — took the toll to 75. As many as 3,960 people have recovered so far.

Seeing the surge in cases and spread of infection even among low-risk contacts, the administration has notified 24 areas as micro-containment zones, said UT health secretary Arun Gupta. Dr Jagat Ram, director, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, too called for some restrictions to control of spread.

Three deaths, 168 fresh cases in Mohali

With three more people losing battle against Covid-19, the toll in Mohali district reached 116, while 168 fresh cases took the total to 5,274 on Tuesday.

Among the fresh cases, 50 surfaced in Mohali city, 36 in Kharar, 31 in Dera Bassi, 27 in Dhakoli and 16 in Gharuan. Meanwhile, with 317 patients being discharged, the number of those cured shot up to 2,952. Now, 2,206 cases remain active in the district.

Those who died included a 40-year-old man from Sunny Enclave in Kharar, who was suffering from hypertension, and a 58-year-old man from Mohali, who had liver disease. A 70-year-old woman from Dera Bassi was the third casualty. She too had comorbidities, including diabetes and hypertension.

Two succumb, 169 test +ve in Panchkula

Two people died and 169 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula district on Tuesday.

Both deceased were men, aged around 70, and had diabetes. One resided in Sector 19 and the other in Sector 20 .

The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 3,315, of which 1,240 are active. While the death toll has reached 36, 2,039 patients have been discharged so far.