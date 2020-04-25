e-paper
City mosque ready for use as quarantine facility

City mosque ready for use as quarantine facility

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:53 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
PUNE A mosque located inside the educational institute at Azam Campus in Camp has been turned into a quarantine facility for Covid-19 (coronavirus) patients.

The 9,000 square feet hall on the first floor of mosque has a capacity for 80 beds has been turned into a quarantine centre, informed P A Inamdar, chairman of Maharashtra Cosmopolitan and Education Society (MCES).

The officials of the Campus have offered the facility to the district administration who is yet to decide on the same.

Inamdar said, “We have obtained required permission from the administration and the first floor is ready for use as a quarantine facility. Our trust will also provide food to patients who will be here.”

“We are contributing whatever we can towards helping the state government in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. The mosque has all the facilities like beds, toilets, fans, electricity and other essentials needed for housing Covid-19 patients,” he said.

”If more space is required for patients here it can be handed over to the administration,” Inamdar said.

SM Iqbal, director, Muslim Co-operative Bank, said, “Giving the mosque for a quarantine facility is a good initiative. However, the Unani Hospital on the campus also has a full-fledged infrastructure while Inamdar Multispeciality Hospital in Wanowrie can also be used as a quarantine facility for patients.”

“The administration must consider the hospital first as they have the necessary facilities to provide relief to the patients. The Inamdar hospital is also run by a public trust and is eligible to be given to quarantine patients,” said Iqbal.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “We will consider the facility which has been offered by the Azam Campus management. We have been looking out for big spaces and a final decision will be taken after necessary checks are done.”

The MCE Society management which runs the trust had earlier expressed its readiness to voluntarily handover the mosque for creation of quarantine facility patients from Bhavani peth and Nana peth. These two areas located near Azam Campus have seen a maximum number of Covid-19 patients.

Azam Campus management has so far distributed groceries estimated to be worth over Rs 25 lakh to the poor and needy and deployed five ambulances with a staff of 25 doctors to cater to the patients in central parts of the city including Kondhwa.

