Clean-up marshals in Kalyan near Thane slap fines on litter-bugs

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:40 IST

Clean-up marshals, hired by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) last month, began their drive from Independence Day.

They did not take action against anyone on Thursday.

Kalyan and Dombivli have each got 60 clean-up marshals.

This is the first time the municipal corporation has hired clean-up marshals to keep a check on those who dirty the city. The marshals were hired in the last week of July.

Residents will be fined if they spit, litter or dirty public places.

On Friday, the clean-up marshals in Kalyan caught 45 offenders and collected a fine of ₹6,000.

“Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) appointed clean-up marshals for six wards, three each in Kalyan and Dombivli,” said Govind Bodke, Commissioner, KDMC.

“They have been appointed through the clean-up marshals agency. The fines collected will be divided among the civic body and the agency. KDMC will get 63% of the collected fines, whereas the agency will get 37%,” he said.

On August 1, clean-up marshals started conducting awareness drives among residents across the city. They told residents about the fines they will have to pay if they litter public spots.

“From the areas near the station till the residential areas or schools and colleges, the marshals have been divided into groups of two or three and deployed in various spots across the city,” said Ajinkya Patil, head supervisor of clean-up marshal, Kalyan.

“The marshals will keep a strict eye on locals who will dirty the place and fine accordingly,” Patil said.

“We not only fine the locals but also ask them to clean up the spot they have littered. Some people do not have enough money to pay. In such cases, we excuse them but we thoroughly explain them how littering affects the environment,” said Santosh Ahirrao, a clean-up marshal from Kalyan.

Residents have welcomed the move.

“The move will help maintain cleanliness in the area. It will also instil fear among residents, especially children, and educate them to be responsible citizens,” said Satish Rahane, 39, a resident of Khadakpada, Kalyan.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 00:40 IST