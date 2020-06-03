Cyclone Nisarga: Two dead as heavy rainfall, strong winds hit Pune, western Maharashtra

cities

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:50 IST

Pune Pune, along with other districts in western Maharashtra, felt the force of Cyclone Nisarga on Wednesday, as rains and gusty winds resulted in the death of two persons, along with trees falling damage to some properties.

According to the district administration, 52-year old Prakash Bhokar died in Haveli taluka when he tried to prevent the tin shed of his house blowing away.

The other death, that of Manjabai Navale, 65, took place in Khed, after the wall of a house collapsed. Five people were injured in the Khed incident.

Three cattle also died of electric shock as the rains and winds damaged the power network in Mulshi taluka, as per information released by the administration.

There were reports of trees falling, tin sheds being blown away and electric poles collapsing across Pune district, as the cyclone moved further towards north Maharashtra after making landfall on the Konkan cost on Wednesday.

Pune, Satara and Kolhapur, - three districts in the Western ghats - witnessed incessant rainfall since Tuesday evening.

In Pune district, widespread rains lashed the city as Maval, Mulshi, Junnar, Manchar and Velhe talukas also reported a large number of incidents involving trees being uprooted and tin sheds of houses being blown away.

Other areas like Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli also witnessed rainfall.

According Pune Zilla Parishad chief executive officer, as many as 102 small and big incidents of damage to houses were reported from multiple parts.

“As we had moved people from risky places to safer ones, large damage was averted,” ZP CEO Ayush Prasad said.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “Even as the cyclone passed through north Maharashtra after making landfall on the Konkan cost, parts of Pune district witnessed its effect. Areas such as Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval, Bhor, Khed, Velhe and Mulshi talukas witnessed the severity of the cyclone.”

Moderate rainfall forecast on Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Shivajinagar in Pune witnessed 64 mm of rainfall and Pashan recorded 75 mm rainfall in the past 36 hours since Tuesday morning till Wednesday 5 pm.

Anupam Kashyapi, IMD Pune’s director, said the effect of the cyclone will abate by Wednesday night, even as parts of western Maharashtra including Pune will witness moderate rainfall on Thursday. “The impact of storm is likely to last in Pune district till 8:30 pm and by 11:30 pm it will subside. On Thursday, moderate rainfall is expected,” said Kashyapi.