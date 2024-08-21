4 killed after speeding car rams into e-rickshaw in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur: Police

Doctors declared two women and a man brought dead while another woman was referred to the higher centre in Haldwani where she also succumbed to injuries
Four people, including a pregnant woman, were killed after a speeding car hit their e-rickshaw on Wednesday morning in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur city, police said.
Two women and the car driver sustained severe injuries, said police.
“We rushed to the spot and took them to the government hospital. Doctors declared two women and a man brought dead while another woman was referred to the higher centre in Haldwani where she also succumbed to injuries,” said Arvind Bahuguna, in-charge, Awas-Vikas police post in Rudrapur.