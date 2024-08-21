4 killed after speeding car rams into e-rickshaw in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur: Police

Four people, including a pregnant woman, were killed after a speeding car hit their e-rickshaw on Wednesday morning in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur city, police said. The collision was so severe that the e-rickshaw was damaged beyond repair. (Representative file photo)

Two women and the car driver sustained severe injuries, said police.

“We rushed to the spot and took them to the government hospital. Doctors declared two women and a man brought dead while another woman was referred to the higher centre in Haldwani where she also succumbed to injuries,” said Arvind Bahuguna, in-charge, Awas-Vikas police post in Rudrapur.

Five women including a pregnant woman identified as Jyoti (25), resident of Bhurarani village reached the district hospital due to labour pain around 2am in the morning on Wednesday in Rudrapur.

After the doctor check up, they were returning home in the e-rickshaw.

When they reached near PAC Gate on Nainital road, a speeding car collided with the e-rickshaw from behind. The collision was so severe that the e-rickshaw was damaged beyond repair, said police.

The e-rickshaw driver died on the spot and was identified as 36-year-old Manoj Sahni, of Sarsawati Vihar colony of Rudrapur.

The other deceased women were also identified.

“We are carrying out the prior formalities for the postmortem. How the accident happened we will question the injured after they recuperated,” said Bahuguna.