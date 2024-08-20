7 people killed after auto rams into truck in MP’s Chhatarpur district: Police

Seven people were killed while six others got injured on Tuesday morning after their auto rammed into a truck on National Highway-39 near Kadari in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, police said. Five people died on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries in the hospital during treatment. (Representative file photo)

“As many as 13 devotees were going to Bageshwar Dham in an auto from Mahoba railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The driver dozed off and the auto collided with a truck”, Civil Lines police station in-charge Valmik Choubey said.

An injured passenger, Sangeeta, who lost her husband and daughter in the accident, said, “We were going to (Bageshwar Dham) for daughter Anshika’s mundan ceremony with five members of the family. After coming out of railway station, we took an auto, and the overcrowded auto met with an accident as the driver dozed off.”

The auto driver, Prem Narayan Kushwaha, also died in the accident.