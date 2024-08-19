34-year-old killed as car veers off road in Himachal’s Mandi

A 34-year-old man was killed after his car plunged into a deep gorge in Sarkaghat, Mandi district in Himachal on Monday. The mishap took place near Sarkaghat in Himachal’s Mandi district. (File)

The accident occurred during the early hours of the day. The car had two occupants. The deceased, who was driving the car, has been identified as Parveen Kumar. Other occupant, Kiran Kumar is critically injured. Both were traveling from Ambala to Sarkaghat.

According to police officials, they received the information about the accident at around 5.30 am from the Baldwara civil hospital. It is learnt that the car went out of control and fell into a deep ditch at a sharp turn on the Ghumarwin-Sarkaghat road around 3:30 am, the police said.

Upon learning of the accident, local villagers rescued both individuals from the ditch and transported them to Baldwara civil hospital, where the doctors declared Parveen Kumar dead on arrival.

After the postmortem Parveen’s body was returned to his family, police informed, adding that an investigation is underway.