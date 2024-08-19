Four dead, 24 injured after two trucks collide on EPE in Greater Noida

Four people killed, and 24 others sustained severe injuries when a truck carrying an orchestra band crashed into another truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) near the Haryana border in the early hours of Monday, Greater Noida police said. The injured were part of an orchestra band based in Meerut. (File Photo)

The accident happened around 2.30am, just 100 metres from the Haryana border under the jurisdiction of the Dankaur police station. The injured were part of an orchestra band based in Meerut and were travelling in a truck with a heavy music system, speakers, and instruments, police added.

Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, explained, “The mini truck was heading from Hapur towards Faridabad carrying the band party when the accident took place. An initial inquiry found that the truck ahead of them suddenly stopped on the EPE due to a flat tyre, which led to the accident. The orchestra truck rammed into the stalled truck from behind.”

The loaded music equipment added to the severity of the injuries sustained by those on board, Kumar added. “Around 2.30am, a passerby alerted police on emergency helpline number 112. A team from Dankaur police reached the spot, and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, four succumbed to their injuries while the remaining 24 injured, including the driver, were admitted for treatment,” Kumar added. The deceased have been identified as Arjun, 38, Sompal, 50, Raju, 35, and Rohit, 40, all residents of Meerut.

The investigation revealed that 30 people, including the driver, were travelling in the truck, with two passengers escaping unhurt, the ADCP added. Police have informed the families of the injured and deceased, who reached Greater Noida on Monday morning.

“The truck driver of the punctured truck managed to flee the spot, leaving his vehicle behind. An FIR is yet to be registered in the matter against the absconding driver for fleeing the scene and not reporting the accident,” said police. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy, they added.