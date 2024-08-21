THANE: An alleged disagreement between a father and son spilled out on the road on Tuesday evening, injuring four people, two of them citizens who simply happened to come in the way by chance. The video of the incident which occurred near Chikholi, in Ambarnath, was shot by a bystander and has since been shared multiple times on social media. After fight, son crashes into father’s car; 4 hurt

At 6:30 pm Bindeshwar Sharma and his son Satish were driving on the Kalyan-Badlapur State Highway. Bindeshwar was in a white Toyota Fortuner in which other members of the family were also seated; he was being followed by Satish in a black Tata Safari.

Satish first hit his father’s car from the rear, drove ahead and returned to ram into the car head-on, before coming to a standstill opposite Hotel S3 Park. After dashing against the car first, when the driver opened the door to try to stop him, he darted past hurting him and a minor who was seated by him. He then crashed against a local who was on a two-wheeler; the man fell face down on the bonnet, collapsed on the road and was dragged 50 feet when Satish made the U-turn to meet his father’s vehicle head-on. While the man on the two-wheeler suffered serious injuries, the pillion rider also fell off the bike and suffered minor injuries.

Police officers at Ambarnath police station have registered an FIR for attempt to murder against the son. According to them the father is around 62 years old while his son around 38. They also said Bindeshwar was on his way to Colaba from his Badlapur residence, while his son followed them in a separate car. They said there was a dispute between the father and son.

The injured were taken to a nearby private hospital by locals.