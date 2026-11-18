Dehradun, More than 65.65 lakh pilgrims visited the Char Dham shrines and Hemkund Sahib in 2026, a 29 per cent increase over the previous year, even as pilgrim fatalities rose by 63 per cent, according to a Dehradun-based non-profit organisation.

Char Dham Yatra sees 29% rise in pilgrims, 63% jump in fatalities

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A total of 65,65,197 pilgrims visited the five shrines this year, compared to 51,07,346 in 2025, an increase of 14,57,851, the analysis by social and environmental non-profit SDC Foundation showed.

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Among the shrines, Badrinath recorded the highest footfall at 23,49,345, followed by Kedarnath , Gangotri , Yamunotri and Hemkund Sahib .

The NGO's analysis of the state government's daily bulletins found that pilgrim numbers increased across all five shrines, but at varying rates. Praveen Upreti of SDC Foundation, along with its founder Anoop Nautiyal, collated the data.

Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib reported the highest growth at 42 per cent each, followed by Yamunotri and Gangotri . Kedarnath saw the lowest increase at 9 per cent.

The analysis also flagged a 63 per cent rise in pilgrim fatalities, from 182 in 2025 to 297 this year. Health-related natural deaths accounted for most of these fatalities, rising 81 per cent from 159 to 288.

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{{^usCountry}} Nautiyal expressed concern over the sharp rise, calling for a comprehensive review of pilgrim safety and healthcare arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nautiyal expressed concern over the sharp rise, calling for a comprehensive review of pilgrim safety and healthcare arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

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"The increase from 159 deaths in 2025 to 288 in 2026, an alarming rise of 81 per cent, calls for serious attention and a comprehensive review of pilgrim safety and healthcare arrangements," he said.

"The fact that Kedarnath and Badrinath together accounted for 229 health-related deaths in 2026 is particularly concerning," he added.

He emphasised the need to strengthen medical facilities, emergency response systems, health screening, and monitoring along the pilgrimage routes. He said yatra management must prioritise human lives, preparedness and timely medical intervention alongside managing pilgrim numbers.

This year, vehicle movement also increased by over 30 per cent, from 5,14,016 in 2025 to 6,68,877 this year till November 14, an increase of 1,54,861 vehicles.

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"The sharp rise in vehicle numbers reflects the growing pressure on pilgrimage infrastructure, road networks, traffic management, road safety and healthcare services," Nautiyal said.

"These trends underline the urgent need for strengthened safety measures, improved traffic management and a more coordinated, data-driven approach to ensuring a safe and sustainable Char Dham Yatra," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.