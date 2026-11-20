A 658-km ride, 10 districts and six days in the saddle: the ‘Ultimate Uttarakhand Himalayan MTB Challenge-2026’ began in Mukteshwar on Friday, with cyclists set to pedal through the state’s diverse mountain terrain before finishing in Mussoorie on November 26.

Cyclists will traverse 10 districts over six days as Uttarakhand seeks to promote its mountain destinations and attract more adventure tourism.

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Urban development minister Ram Singh Kaira flagged off the event in Mukteshwar, situated at an altitude of around 7,500 feet in Nainital district. He said hosting an adventure sporting event of this scale was a matter of pride for Uttarakhand and that the region’s natural beauty and tourism potential made it a fitting starting point for the challenge.

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Kaira said the initiative reflected chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s vision of connecting the state’s mountainous and plain regions to ensure balanced development. “Such initiatives could strengthen connections between different parts of Uttarakhand while providing a platform to showcase its cultural heritage, scenic landscapes and tourism opportunities at national and international levels,” he said.

The challenge is aimed at promoting adventure tourism and showcasing Uttarakhand’s natural beauty. The route will take participating cyclists through the state’s diverse geographical terrain, including mountain roads, villages and varied landscapes.

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{{^usCountry}} Tourism secretary Dhiran Singh Garbyal said the expedition began in Mukteshwar on Friday. He said it would pass through 10 districts during its six-day journey. The cyclists are scheduled to reach Mussoorie on November 26, marking the conclusion of the challenge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tourism secretary Dhiran Singh Garbyal said the expedition began in Mukteshwar on Friday. He said it would pass through 10 districts during its six-day journey. The cyclists are scheduled to reach Mussoorie on November 26, marking the conclusion of the challenge. {{/usCountry}}

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“The 658-km route is expected to bring attention to the state’s varied landscapes and tourism destinations, while promoting adventure-based travel and encouraging greater interest in Uttarakhand among cycling enthusiasts,” Garbyal said.