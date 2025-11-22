Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
Gelatin sticks found near Almora school likely for construction; probe on: Police

ByAmit Bathla
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 10:24 am IST

Principal of Government Higher Secondary School in Dabra on Thursday evening informed the police that children playing near the school had spotted something suspicious

Dehradun: Police said that the 161 gelatin sticks recovered from near a government school in Uttarakhand’s Almora are typically used to break stones in road construction projects, and appealed to the public not to believe in rumours.

On Friday, bomb disposal and dog squad teams were called to the spot. Samples were collected, police said.
The principal of Government Higher Secondary School in Dabra on Thursday evening informed the Salt Police Station that children playing near the school had spotted something suspicious in the bushes, senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Almora Devendra Pincha said.

A police team reached the spot and secured the area for safety. “A total of 161 gelatin sticks were recovered from the scene,” Pincha said.

“On Friday, bomb disposal and dog squad teams were called to the spot. Samples were collected,” he added.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against unknown people at the Salt Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, 1959.

“A detailed investigation is underway by the police team to determine who brought the gelatin rods to the spot and for what purpose,” Pincha said, adding that gelatin rods are typically used to break stones in road construction projects.

AI Summary AI Summary

Police in Almora, Uttarakhand, recovered 161 gelatin sticks near a government school, typically used in road construction, following reports from children about suspicious items in the bushes. Authorities urged the public to avoid rumors while investigating the origin and purpose of the materials. An FIR was filed, and bomb disposal teams were deployed for safety.