New Delhi, There have been at least five major helicopter accidents across the Char Dham circuit in Uttarkhand since 2017. The latest among these took place Friday when an aircraft operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd with six people on board crashed into a hillside in Joshimath in Chamoli district about an hour after it took off from Badrinath towards Dehradun on a rained out, overcast afternoon.

Major helicopter accidents involving tourists across Char Dham circuit since 2017

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The following are other major accidents involving tourists along Cham Dham routes:

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June 10, 2017: An Agusta AW119 MK II, VT-NRK helicopter operated by Kestrel Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed onto sloping terrain near Badrinath helipad shortly after take-off while operating on the Badrinath-Haridwar sector of the Char Dham circuit. One aircraft maintenance engineer died; two pilots sustained minor injuries. Five pilgrims onboard escaped without injury.

October 18, 2022: Aircraft: Bell 407, VT-RPN helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed into a mountain ridge at Garud Chatti shortly after taking off from Kedarnath for Guptkashi as part of passenger shuttle service. Deteriorating weather and descending clouds were reported. All seven occupants, comprising one pilot and six passengers, died.

May 8, 2025: Bell 407, VT-OXF helicopter operated by Aero Trans Services Pvt Ltd crashed into a gorge near Gangnani in Uttarkashi district while operating a Char Dham passenger service. The main rotor struck an overhead fibre-optic cable as the pilot attempted to descend towards the highway. Six people, including the pilot, died; one passenger survived with serious injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} June 15, 2025: Bell 407, VT-BKA helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag while operating a Kedarnath-Guptkashi passenger shuttle service. It encountered extensive cloud cover and poor visibility near the valley exit. All seven occupants, including the pilot, five passengers and an infant, died. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} June 15, 2025: Bell 407, VT-BKA helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag while operating a Kedarnath-Guptkashi passenger shuttle service. It encountered extensive cloud cover and poor visibility near the valley exit. All seven occupants, including the pilot, five passengers and an infant, died. {{/usCountry}}

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