Dehradun/Haldwani, A 47-year-old senior provincial civil services officer who opted for VRS after 22 years of service, citing inability to provide employment to youth, said the minister concerned was never interested, and no funds were given to conduct job fairs.

Minister aloof, lack of funds: U'khand employment officer on taking VRS

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Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, the retiree, Kumar Uttam, alleged that big automobile companies were invited for job fairs, where one firm had said that they would recruit only over 400 girls, but senior leadership from the concerned department did not attend the event, due to which the recruitment process also got affected.

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He added that instructions were given to organise job fairs without allocating funds.

"To organise a job fair, please give us some budget also so at least some kind of refreshment can be offered to the employer or private entities…Not a single penny was given to us," he said.

"Our honourable minister was never interested and never participated in the job fair, but seniors at the administrative level felt that such fairs must be organised," Uttam alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on social media on Monday, Uttam said the state government accepted his voluntary retirement application on November 9, coinciding with the State Foundation Day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on social media on Monday, Uttam said the state government accepted his voluntary retirement application on November 9, coinciding with the State Foundation Day. {{/usCountry}}

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Kumar reportedly applied for a VRS in May.

He said VRS was the only option left, as his suggestions were being ignored.

"What is the last option for me? I had sent some suggestions as a president of the association of my officers, and submissions went unheard…no action was taken. That's why I thought it is a better option to choose a new path, new way," Uttam said.

Sanjay Khetwal, Director of the Department of Skill Development and Employment, said, "Those leaving will make statements. But the department is consistently working to facilitate employment for the youth. Young individuals who possess the necessary qualifications, skills, and proficiency are successfully securing employment."

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