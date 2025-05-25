Over 1.5 lakh applications received under UCC in four months: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that more than 1.5 lakh applications were received in almost four months after the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was implemented in the state on January 27 this year. The CM said that applications have also been received from about 98% of the state’s villages. (HT sourced photo)

Dhami shared the information while participating in the day-long conclave of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) chief ministers and deputy chief ministers in New Delhi led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, officials aware of the developments in the meeting said.

“A portal and dedicated mobile app have also been developed to make the process more accessible and smoother for the general public”, Dhami said.

Dhami informed that a grievance redressal system has also been implemented to overcome the problems faced at the time of registration.

“As a result of extensive digital and physical networking, more than one and a half lakh applications have been received from across the state under the Uniform Civil Code in a period of just four months. Not only this, but applications have also been received from about 98% of the state’s villages, which shows that UCC is getting full support of the public”, he said.

“A committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai on 27 May 2022 to draft the bill of UCC. Extensive public consultation was done by the committee in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand”, he said.

He said the committee received about 2.32 lakh suggestions.

“The committee not only consulted the common citizens but also interacted with all political parties and heads of various statutory commissions”, he said.