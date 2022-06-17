Uttarakhand police lathi-charge Agnipath protestors in Nainital

The Uttarakhand police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the Army aspirants staging a protest against the Centre’s proposed Agnipath scheme in Haldwani of Nainital district on Friday, officials said.

Hundreds of defence job aspirants first gathered at the Ramlila Maidan and subsequently blocked Tikonia Chouraha where they raised slogans against the central government for a few hours and demanded that the scheme be withdrawn.

The confrontation left four officials – Haldwani City Magistrate Richa Singh, one inspector, and two constables – injured.

No one was injured among the protestors, the police added.

‘’We have registered no FIR for the incident. However, we will take required action on the basis of the medical report of the injured officials from the administration and the police,’’ said Pankaj Bhatt, senior supritendent of police, Nainital.

Meanwhile, over 50 protestors were detained and taken to Golapar stadium and later released on a personal bond, the police said.

SSP Bhatt said around 400 protestors choked the Tikonia Chouraha and many unruly people misbehaved with the officials and passersby.

‘’We tried to pacify them but they remained adamant. Only then we used mild force to disperse them,’’ he said.

He said they were still on their toes and additional force were deployed to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, Pithoragarh district also witnessed protests for the second consecutive day. They, however, remained largely peaceful.

Over 50 youngsters with banners and posters gathered outside the District Collectorate and staged a march against the Agnipath scheme.

The Opposition Congress in Uttarakhand and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the ‘’use of force’’ on protestors in Haldwani. The Congress legislators staged a walk-out in the Uttarakhand legislative assembly after speaker Ritu Khanduri refused to allow a debate on the police lathi-charge.

Congress state president Karan Mahara said the central government is playing with the security and future of the youth of the country.