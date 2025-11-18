125K properties booked by MCD to now get electricity: Delhi CM

The Delhi government on Monday announced that the properties booked by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for illegal or unauthorised construction will now be provided electricity connection, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (X-Rekha Gupta)

Booked properties means the ones on the list for potential action, such as demolition, penalty, or sealing and often arises from issues like construction without approval or deviations from a sanctioned plan. These properties were barred from getting electricity supply so far and with the latest decision, around 125,000 families in the city will be benefitted.

“There were public complaints regarding electricity connections being denied on the grounds that the concerned properties had been ‘booked’ by the MCD for unauthorised construction. In several such cases, it was found that even years after demolition orders issued by MCD, no action was taken due to various reasons. Now even those booked properties will be eligible to receive electricity connections,” chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday.

“Sometimes it takes years to take action against such properties and cases depending on legal status, court orders or nature of dangerous construction need to be prioritised,” an official explained.

“Lakhs of people have been living in these properties for years, but were deprived of electricity connections because of the ‘booked property’ status—causing inconvenience and, in many areas, leading to increased electricity theft. Depriving consumers of basic facilities is not justified under any circumstances. This order is a significant step bringing more transparency to the system,” CM Gupta said.

An official from the CMO said that a power connection is denied when the MCD formally notifies that a property is under demolition or sealing action. “Instructions have been issued to strengthen coordination between power distribution companies and the municipal corporations so there is no discrepancy in the future,” the official said. CM Gupta said that after reviewing the matter in consultation with the law department, it was necessary to ensure that citizens receive legal, safe, and regular electricity supply.