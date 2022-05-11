15 more involved in Jahangirpuri clashes identified
At least 15 more people involved in the communal violence in Jahangirpuri on April 16 have been identified by the Delhi Police but they are evading arrest, senior police officers privy to the investigation by the crime branch team said on Tuesday.
They said non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued against the alleged absconding accused and efforts are on to apprehend them at the earliest.
“The locations of at least five of them have been traced to West Bengal. Teams from the crime branch and the special cell have been camping at different places in West Bengal to nab them and prevent them from crossing over to neighbouring countries,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.
While investigators refused to reveal the identities of the absconding accused against whom the NBWs have been issued, they said their identification and “active participation” in the communal violence were established after scanning through the footage from over 300 cameras and the interrogation of 36 persons, including three minor boys, who have been apprehended in the case so far.
Clashes broke out between Hindu and Muslim groups during a religious procession in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16, injuring some policemen and a resident. The violence took place when a procession of 350-400 people, to mark Hanuman Jayanti, was crossing Jahangirpuri’s C-Block, where a scuffle broke out and then escalated into stone pelting.
A case of rioting, arson, attempt to murder, assault and criminal conspiracy was registered by the local police and it was later transferred to the crime branch. So far, the local police and the crime branch have arrested 33 persons and apprehended three minor boys.
“The presence of these absconding suspects at the violence spots has also been established through technical investigation. Our teams have been searching their hideouts in Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and other states as well. Their cellphones are switched off,” another police officer said, also on condition of anonymity.
The officer said although the investigating team had no concrete evidence to confirm that a few of the suspects have fled to Bangladesh or other neighbouring countries, look-out circulars (LOCs) will be issued through the competent authority to nab anyone who has crossed the international borders.
The last arrests were of Tabrez Alam, Zaheer and Anabul last week. A CCTV footage pertaining to the clashes showed Zaheer brandishing a pistol and actively participating in the violence, a crime branch officer said, adding that Tabrez took part in “peace committee” meetings that were organised in Jahangirpuri after the violence to ensure that no one suspected him.
Another police officer associated with the probe said Tabrez was also active during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Delhi in 2020. Since the local police had found him allegedly trying to influence Muslims of Jahangirpuri area for the protests, they had taken preventive action and was bound down under the Code of Criminal Procedure’s (CrPC’s) sections 107 and 150, to prevent him from disturbing the peace and communal harmony.
-
Mega health push: UP to set up health parks, improve infra
The Uttar Pradesh government will set up six Dhanwantri Mega Health Parks in various districts with an investment of around ₹30,000 crore, a state government spokesperson said. The mega health parks will make the state self-reliant in the production of medical equipment and medicines. Under the Maharishi Sushruta Health Infrastructure Mission, the health infrastructure in the state will be improved with the investment of ₹10,000 crore, he said.
-
Delhi: CBI arrests senior Tihar officer for inmate’s murder in prison
New Delhi: A deputy superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the murder of gangster Ankit Gujjar inside the jail last year, prison officers aware of the development said on Tuesday. Narendra Meena, who was posted in jail number 3, was named in an FIR in the case that was registered at the Hari Nagar police station.
-
Delhi plans survey to find reasons for low Covid booster shot turnout
Taking note of the low turnout for Covid-19 booster shots in the national capital, senior officials from Delhi health department said they will conduct a detailed survey to explore the reasons for the depleted numbers at vaccination centres for the third dose and undertake necessary remedial steps. Delhi government data shows that the city has administered a total of 907,000 booster doses since the government started the drive in January this year.
-
Jail birds to sing spiritual tracks at state-level contest
“I teach around 20 inmates for two hours every day. Some of them are already talented musicians. We have shortlisted some abhangs,” said Khandalkar. The aim is to bring a change in the prisoners' lives, enlighten them, and inspire them to become better versions of themselves. “A sense of self-realisation can be seen among the inmates. They are trying to be happy,” said Khandalkar.
-
IMD pushes heatwave alert in Delhi to Friday
New Delhi: Cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal cooled temperatures in the capital with moist easterly and south-easterly winds, and delayed a heatwave across northern India that was expected from Tuesday. A heatwave is now likely on Friday, when the maximum temperature could rise to around 42C at Safdarjung and over 44C in some parts of Delhi, the India Meteorological Department has predicted. Delhi saw a low of 28C, three notches above normal.
