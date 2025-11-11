40-year-old dies by suicide at Jantar Mantar; was protesting against MP government

A 40-year-old man protesting against the Madhya Pradesh government at Jantar Mantar allegedly shot himself on Monday morning, police said. According to police, the man hailed from Morena, Madhya Pradesh (File photo)

According to police, the man hailed from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, and had been protesting to get her sister a job on compassionate grounds after her husband, a peon in the MP government’s education department, died in 2019.

A police officer said: “He had been frequently coming to Delhi since July. He would apply for permission to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar. He wanted a job for his sister on compassionate grounds.”

“The man’s brother-in-law died in 2019. The 40-year-old had been trying to get his sister a job in the MP government’s education department but was not successful. He was also trying to get a job for himself,” the officer said.

Around 8am, the man allegedly shot himself. Police and paramilitary personnel from nearby rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshot. The area was cordoned off, barricaded and the man was rushed to a hospital.

Police said the man had a bullet injury on his head. They also found a pistol nearby.

“There was nobody around as it was still very early in the morning. He had reached Delhi from Madhya Pradesh via a bus the same morning, and had also bought a pistol with him. We have informed his family members and they are coming to Delhi” said another officer.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP (New Delhi), said the man was identified as?. “We don’t know how he got hold of a weapon. There was no suicide note and he had not informed anything to his family. He’s unmarried.”