5 injured as fire breaks out in Delhi’s Bharat Garden
New Delhi: Five people suffered minor burns while at least 52 others were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in the basement parking of a five-storey residential building at Bharat Garden near Dwarka in southwest Delhi in the early hours of Monday, fire department officials said. At least 10 parked cars and two-wheelers also caught fire. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and prevent them from spreading to other adjacent buildings.
Delhi fire services chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 1.30 am regarding the fire at the building with 26 flats. Over a dozen firefighters were rushed to the spot. “The injured persons were immediately rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital,” said Garg. He said dense smoke spread over about 400 square yards area. “...24 women, 24 men, and four children were safely evacuated,” Garg said. He added the fire was doused.
Two arrested in Gurugram for murdering man after spat over ‘stock market losses’
The deceased, Shubhankar Bhadra, lived with his wife and children in Nathupur, DLF Phase 3. His mother-in-law and brother-in-law lived close by and would often visit them. Bhadra’s mother-in-law, Malti, and brother-in-law, Suraj, cooked up the story of Bhadra falling down the stairs to mislead family members and the police. Both have confessed to their crimes, and Malti has also been taken into custody. Police have recovered the murder weapon.
Char Dham yatra: Uttarakhand to screen pilgrims aged above 50 after 101 deaths
According to the Uttarakhand health department, 101 pilgrims have died during the course of the yatra, including 49 in Kedarnath Dham, 20 in Badrinath Dham, 7 in Gangotri Dham and 25 in Yamunotri Dham. Of these, one each died in Kedarnath and Badrinath on Sunday.
Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead day after security downgrade
Addressing a press conference, Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra said Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing is a result of inter-gang rivalry, adding that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar are involved. He said the murder seems to be in retaliation to Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder in Mohali last year as one of Moose Wala’s manager was named as a conspirator in the case.
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
