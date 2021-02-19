IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 5.5km of Metro Phase-4 line may traverse Ridge, documents show
Permission requests have also shown that at least 695 trees in the Ridge area will be affected by the Metro construction work.(AP)
Permission requests have also shown that at least 695 trees in the Ridge area will be affected by the Metro construction work.(AP)
delhi news

5.5km of Metro Phase-4 line may traverse Ridge, documents show

Documents accessed by Hindustan Times show that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sought permission from the forest department to take up 50,875sqm of Ridge land for permanent and temporary use.
READ FULL STORY
By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:50 AM IST

A section of the Ridge, known as Delhi’s green lung, may be compromised for the construction of a section of the Delhi Metro’s Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor under the Phase-4 expansion plan, shows permission requests and letter exchanged between the Metro corporation and the city’s forest department.

Documents accessed by Hindustan Times show that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sought permission from the forest department to take up 50,875sqm of Ridge land for permanent and temporary use.

Permission requests have also shown that at least 695 trees in the Ridge area will be affected by the Metro construction work.

In a request sent to the forest department in 2019, DMRC said 5.55km of the proposed 23.62km corridor is in the Ridge, of which 20,083sqm was in Mahipalpur (Ridge area), 16,992 sqm near Indira Gandhi National Open University (morphological Ridge, a part of the Ridge that has ‘ridge-like features’ but is not part of the notified forests), 11,600sqm in Anandmayee Marg (Southern Ridge) and another 2,200sqm also in the Southern Ridge.

Read more: Delhi Metro to go contactless as DMRC pushes for QR code, RuPay-based ticketing

Of the total 50,875sqm of Ridge land for which DMRC has sought permission, 8,005sqm will be used to build permanent structures, while the remaining 42,870sqm will be used temporarily for construction work and will be returned to the forest department after work completion, the documents read.

In another letter to the member secretary of the Ridge Management Board (RMB) in March 2020, the DMRC mentioned the total Ridge area required was 82,426sqm, of which 14,324sqm was to be kept permanently for entry/exits, ancillary buildings and shafts, etc, while the remaining 68,102sqm will be restored after project completion.


Unlike constructions at a public place, entry into the Ridge requires the construction agency to seek approval not only from the city forest department but also from the RMB.

Documents show that the forest department has also asked the DMRC to identify “an equivalent parcel of non-forest land, which can be earmarked for compensatory afforestation in lieu of diversion of forest land as per norms of Forest Conservation Act (1980)”.

Read more: 'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join Bharatiya Janata Party

In an e-mail response to HT’s queries, DMRC said it has identified the land for compensatory plantation as directed by the forest department.

Details of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor show that at Mahipalpur, the alignment of the Metro corridor crosses through the southern Ridge for around 1,382 metres and through the morphological Ridge for 818 metres. At Kishangarh, the corridor will pass through 1,491 metres of the south-central Ridge and through 301 metres of the morphological Ridge.

In a letter to the ridge board, the DMRC stated that the location of the station at Kishangarh was chosen to “serve commuters from Kishangarh, Shanti Kunj, Bhawani Kunj and Vasant Kunj sectors A and D”.

The DMRC said they have “made all possible efforts to use only a minimum portion of the Ridge area”.

“As a responsible organisation which has taken a number of measures to preserve the environment, DMRC is extremely conscious of its responsibilities,” DMRC said in their response.

“However, it may be appreciated that the Ridge covers vast areas of south Delhi through which this alignment is planned and it would have been absolutely impossible to cater to the large population there without passing through the Ridge area. Also, only bare minimum land area in Ridge shall be used,” the DMRC said in its email.

Read more: DMRC commissions 10 new escalators

It also confirmed that they are yet to receive the permissions they have asked for.

Delhi L-G constituted the RMB in 1995 on the directions of the Supreme Court to protect the Ridge area from encroachment and non-forest activities. The apex court called for the protection of the Ridge as the “green lungs” of the city.

Director of environmental NGO Toxics Links, Ravi Agarwal, who was also a former independent member of RMB, said, “Infrastructure in a growing city is only going to increase but how do you conserve and protect something like the Ridge, which is the only remaining green space for Delhi. There are always ways to divert alignments around the green belts, it has been done in the past. We had asked the Metro to go underground during the Airport Express Line construction and also told them to divert their alignment while their line was crossing Chattarpur.”

Currently, a fully constituted RMB does not exist. It is yet to appoint two independent experts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi metro
Close
HT Photo
HT Photo
delhi news

Delhiwale: Old Delhi’s bistro-style hang-out

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Head to Ebony café to enjoy a cappuccino with a view of the Jama Masjid
READ FULL STORY
Close
Permission requests have also shown that at least 695 trees in the Ridge area will be affected by the Metro construction work.(AP)
Permission requests have also shown that at least 695 trees in the Ridge area will be affected by the Metro construction work.(AP)
delhi news

5.5km of Metro Phase-4 line may traverse Ridge, documents show

By Soumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Documents accessed by Hindustan Times show that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sought permission from the forest department to take up 50,875sqm of Ridge land for permanent and temporary use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Farmers’ rail roko agitation has minimal impact, passes off peacefully

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 PM IST
While farmers demanding the repeal of agriculture laws declared their four-hour rail blockade on Thursday a success, railway officials said it had “negligible impact” on train services
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Court pulls up police over delayed filing of charge sheets

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Upset that the charge sheet in a particular case was delayed by more than a year and a half, a Delhi court has directed assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) of the south-east district to furnish details of all charge sheets that were filed over the past three years
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Delhi metro train in transit amid dense fog and cold wether near Yamuna River Bank, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
A Delhi metro train in transit amid dense fog and cold wether near Yamuna River Bank, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Delhi Metro: 3 new automated motor driving test tracks in three months

By Abhishek Dey, Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Delhi currently has nine automated driving test tracks. The first one was launched at Sarai Kale Khan in February 2018. The next few came up at Mayur Vihar I, Surajmal Vihar, Shakur Basti and Burari.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets the families of corona warriors late Raj Kumar and late Ompal Singh, in Delhi.(PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meets the families of corona warriors late Raj Kumar and late Ompal Singh, in Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

1cr cheques to families of two more front-line workers who died of Covid

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Kejriwal on Thursday went to meet the families of Om Pal Singh, principal of the government boys’ senior secondary school Kalyanpuri, who had died of Covid-19 after having contracted it while working in one of the hunger relief centres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Gang that supplied bullets to criminals busted; two MBA grads among six arrested

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:45 PM IST
After a four-day operation, the Delhi Police arrested six men-- two of them MBA graduates -- and busted a gang that allegedly used to supply ammunitions to criminal gangs in Delhi and neighbouring states
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Woman kills husband for stopping her from sending money to son

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Angry with her husband for not allowing her to send a monthly allowance to her five-year-old son from her previous marriage, a 24-year-old woman strangled him to death at their home in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Monday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy Chief Minister and Labour minister Manish Sisodia handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries at an event held at the Delhi Secretariat.(ANI)
Deputy Chief Minister and Labour minister Manish Sisodia handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries at an event held at the Delhi Secretariat.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi govt disburses 3.18 crore to construction workers under welfare schemes

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The beneficiaries included 181 construction workers who received claims under the maternity scheme, 131 under the education scheme, 53 under the death and funeral scheme and 51 under the pension scheme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Representational Image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Rail roko: Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit to four stations

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST
In a tweet on Thursday, DMRC said that entry and exit to Tikri border, Pandit Shri Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh have been closed. Officials said this was done because of “security concerns” raised by Delhi Police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Entry and exit gates of several metro stations in Delhi was closed on Thursday. (AP File Photo )
Entry and exit gates of several metro stations in Delhi was closed on Thursday. (AP File Photo )
delhi news

Entry, exit at 4 Delhi metro stations closed in view of farmers’ rail roko call

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The protesting farmers have called for a four-hour national lockdown railway blockade between 12 noon and 4 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi. (ANI File Photo )
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi. (ANI File Photo )
business

Petrol price climbs to 89.88/L in Delhi, diesel crosses 80-mark

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Petrol retailed at 96.32 per litre in Mumbai on Thursday and diesel at 87.32 while the fuels were priced at 91.11 and 83.86 respectively in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view from Mayur Vihar on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Amal KS/HT photo)
A view from Mayur Vihar on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Amal KS/HT photo)
delhi news

Delhi AQI remains in very poor zone, slight improvement likely during the day

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi a day ago was 324, in the very poor zone
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi borders closed, traffic diverted to avoid jams

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Delhi Traffic Police officers said Delhi and Ghaziabad are facing heavy traffic jams in peak hours as the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border has remained completely closed due to the ongoing agitation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Maninder Singh accused of swinging swords and connected with Red Fort Violence during the Republic Day Farmers' Protest, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Maninder Singh accused of swinging swords and connected with Red Fort Violence during the Republic Day Farmers' Protest, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

R-Day clashes: Car mechanic held, two swords recovered

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Three others have already been arrested in connection with the vandalism and violence at the Unesco World Heritage site. These include Deep Sidhu, an actor-turned-activist who was arrested on February 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP